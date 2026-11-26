Justice Secretary urges parole board to 'reconsider' release of violent killer William Dunlop
Dunlop was the first person to be retried after a change to the 800-year-old double jeopardy law.
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Justice Secretary Alex Norris has asked officials “to examine whether there are grounds to reconsider” the Parole Board decision to free murderer William Dunlop from jail.
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Now 63, Dunlop strangled Julie Hogg in Billingham, Co Durham, and hid her mutilated body behind a bath panel in 1989.
She was discovered by her mother, Ann Ming, more than two months later.
The 22-year-old’s murder was “accompanied by the brutal sexual degradation of (her) body”, the Old Bailey judge said in 2006 as he sentenced Dunlop to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 17 years.
The case made legal history: Dunlop was the first person to be retried after a change to the 800-year-old double jeopardy law.
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On Thursday, the Parole Board found he had been rehabilitated and recommended he be released after his fourth application to review his case.
Miss Hogg’s son Kevin, who was three when his mother was killed, said of the decision: “To be honest I was expecting it, so it doesn’t come as a surprise.”
The 40-year-old called the Parole Board “not fit for purpose” and said: “You know them victim personal statements? They mean absolutely nothing – nothing whatsoever and that’s been proven time and time again.”
A panel has recommended Dunlop’s transfer to open prison multiple times but three justice secretaries have intervened, a public parole hearing was told last month.
Mr Hogg continued: “They’re an absolute waste of space, not fit for purpose and I’ve said it all along.
“When will they actually listen? When will they actually listen and take note of what the ministers said? Take note of what victims and the victims’ families are saying?
“And, most importantly out of it all, they need to be held to account.”
In his victim impact statement, Mr Hogg had recounted his childhood trauma of “hearing screaming and shouting in the home with the pungent smell of my mother’s decomposing body” as his grandmother found it.
He said: “I can say categorically that time isn’t the great healer it’s purported to be.
“As the years pass, the pain of losing my mother to this murder remains acute.”
A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “Julie Hogg’s murder was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with her friends and family.
“The Lord Chancellor’s first priority is keeping the public safe, which is why he has instructed officials to examine whether there are grounds to reconsider this decision.
“Offenders released from life sentences are subject to strict supervision and licence conditions for the rest of their lives.
“They will be recalled to custody immediately if they break the rules.”