President Donald Trump has called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to more aggressively investigate his political adversaries in a post on Truth Social.

In a post addressed to Bondi, he said that the lack of criminal charges against his top adversaries was “killing our reputation and credibility”. “We can’t delay any longer,” said Trump. “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” The president expressed frustration that “nothing is being done”, and called for the investigation of former FBI director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, who oversaw his first impeachment trial. “They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,” Trump said on Saturday. Read more: Charlie Kirk memorial LIVE: Tens of thousands descend on Arizona to pay tribute as Trump to address mourners Read more: Tyler Robinson faces death penalty as 22-year-old charged with aggravated murder of Charlie Kirk

He posted again shortly after, praising Bondi as having done a “great job” so far. Democratic voices have criticised the President’s outburst, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calling it “the path to a dictatorship”. “He’s turning [the justice department] into an instrument that goes after his enemies, whether they’re guilty or not,” said Schumer to CNN on Sunday. Trump’s outburst comes a day after federal prosecutor Erik Siebert left his post over calls from the president for him to resign, citing his failure to prosecute New York Attorney General Letitia James over allegations of mortgage fraud. James, a Democrat, has denied the mortgage fraud allegations as “baseless”, saying they were motivated by “revenge”.

