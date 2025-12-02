David Lammy, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, will lay out reforms to overhaul the system on Tuesday

David Lammy, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, will lay out reforms to overhaul the system on Tuesday. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Justice Secretary is expected to announce plans to scrap jury trials for either-way cases, which include assault and burglaries, as well as hand more support to victims in efforts to tackle the “courts emergency”.

David Lammy, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, will lay out reforms to overhaul the system on Tuesday, amid reports jury trials could be limited to the most serious offences such as rape and murder. The move to give victims the "swift justice they deserve" comes amid a record-high backlog of crown court cases totalling more than 78,000, and trials listed as far as 2030. Ministers have warned the backlog could rise to 100,000 by 2028 if nothing is done, with a growing number of victims giving up on seeking justice because of the lengthy delays.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy during a visit to Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Mr Lammy said: “Today I am calling time on the courts emergency that has left victims of the most serious crimes waiting years for justice and pushed the justice system to the brink of collapse. “For many victims, justice delayed is often justice denied. “Some give up on the process, while others have no confidence justice will be served if they report a crime, and perpetrators never held to account. “This simply cannot go on – we must be bold. “I will set out a fast and fair justice plan that gives victims and survivors the swift justice they deserve.” Mr Lammy will reveal the Government’s response to recommendations made by Sir Brian Leveson in July to reform the courts system and tackle the backlog, which include diverting more offences to magistrates’ courts or to a new intermediate court where a judge would hear cases with two lay magistrates. The former senior judge called for juries to be reserved to hear the most serious cases, of “indictable-only” such as murder, rape and manslaughter, and lesser “either way” offences when a judge deems it appropriate. He also called for judge-only trials to be used in serious and complex fraud cases, or other complex cases determined by a judge.

A general view of Court 2 at Inner London Crown Court ahead of an announcement of major reforms to the criminal justice system. Picture: Alamy

In an interview with The Times, Mr Lammy insisted he was not preparing to announce the “scrapping” of jury trials. But suggested he would back Sir Brian’s proposals to limit them to indictable-only offences, arguing that many defendants were “playing the system” by delaying guilty pleas in either-way cases to the last minute. He said: “This is about saving the jury system.” The Justice Secretary is expected to set out plans to boost control for judges on how to handle cases, and create faster routes for lower-level cases like in Canada, which has judge-only trials and where courts minister Sarah Sackman KC visited last month. Proposals to curb jury trials have faced opposition from MPs and legal professionals, including from the Criminal Bar Association and the Bar Council, which argued “there is no need to curtail the right to a trial by jury – from both a principle and practical position”.

David Lammy faces mounting criticism over his handling of the mistaken prisoner release. Picture: Alamy