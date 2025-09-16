Justin Bieber is seen on The Upper East Side on January 31, 2025 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber will make his festival comeback at Coachella in 2026, with Sabrina Carpenter also headlining the event.

During the last few years, the Canadian made more headlines for his personal life and his marriage than for his musical output. The couple had their first child, son Jack Blues, last year. Swag was his first album since his 2021 record Justice.