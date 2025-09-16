Justin Bieber to make comeback with first major headline show in years
Justin Bieber will make his festival comeback at Coachella in 2026, with Sabrina Carpenter also headlining the event.
Listen to this article
The third night of the US festival in Indio, California, in the US, will be headlined by Colombian star Karol G.
Bieber, 31, has been out of the limelight for years as he struggled with medical and mental health issues, and rumours of marital issues with his wife Hailey.
But he recently made his musical comeback with his new albums Swag and Swag II, after a four-year absence from the industry.
Read more: How to get tickets as Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland tour for 2026
Read more: ‘It was no fling’: Thomas Skinner's mistress breaks silence over their affair
During the last few years, the Canadian made more headlines for his personal life and his marriage than for his musical output.
The couple had their first child, son Jack Blues, last year.
Swag was his first album since his 2021 record Justice.
The former teen star has played the Coachella festival before, but this will mark the first time he headlines the popular event in the Colorado desert.
The 2026 line-up also boasts the Strokes, Nine Inch Noize, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, Disclosure, Young Thug, Addison Rae, Labrinth, Teddy Swims, Moby, Wet Leg, Little Simz, Major Lazer, FKA Twigs and PinkPantheress.
Coachella will be held over two weekends in April 2026 and Bieber will take to the stage on April 11 and April 18.
Carpenter will return to the Coachella stage two years after she premiered her juggernaut hit song Espresso at the festival in 2024.
Since then she has become a global megastar, and released her most recent album, Man's Best Friend, last month.
The festival announced the line-up on Instagram with a post that said: "Hard launch. Passes on sale Friday, September 19 at 11am PT. Register now for access."