Justin Bieber shocks locals as he films music video in Dundee pub
Pop superstar Justin Bieber has filmed an impromptu music video in a Dundee pub.
The Canadian singer filmed footage for his song Bad Honey at the Abandon Ship Bar in the city last weekend, releasing it on social media.
After flying to Scotland last week, he shared photos online of his golf match at St Andrews.
The video - which has been liked more than 117,000 times on Instagram - shows Bieber, 31, sitting in a booth and on the bar at the venue, sometimes clutching a pint glass.
The bar posted on social media: "You might have heard we had a special visitor over the weekend.
"Enjoy Justin Bieber laying down a new video for Bad Honey live at Abandon Ship, right here in Dundee, Scotland."
Photographer Rory Kramer, who filmed the video, posted on Instagram saying: "Shot this impromptu video when we went out in Scotland the other night.
"Then Justin and I cut the video together on the flight home."
Bieber recently made his musical comeback with his new albums Swag and Swag II after a four-year absence from the industry.