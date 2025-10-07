The Canadian singer filmed footage for his song Bad Honey at the Abandon Ship Bar in the city last weekend, releasing it on social media.

After flying to Scotland last week, he shared photos online of his golf match at St Andrews.

The video - which has been liked more than 117,000 times on Instagram - shows Bieber, 31, sitting in a booth and on the bar at the venue, sometimes clutching a pint glass.

The bar posted on social media: "You might have heard we had a special visitor over the weekend.