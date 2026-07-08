Justin Bieber will co-headline the World Cup final’s half-time show with Madonna, Shakira and South Korean boy band BTS, Fifa has announced.

Fifa has proudly declared “football, music and social impact will come together in the first-ever Fifa World Cup final half-time show” at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19.

Nigerian artist Burna Boy will also feature during an 11-minute broadcast at the interval, alongside Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS 22 Chorus and Coldplay.

Fifa said the half-time show will support its Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise $100 million “to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide”.

More than $50 million has already been raised, with $1 from every World Cup match ticket sold “being donated to support social projects around the world”.

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