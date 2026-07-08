Justin Bieber to join Madonna, Shakira and BTS for World Cup final half-time show
Burna Boy and Coldplay will also feature during the 11-minute broadcast at the interval
Justin Bieber will co-headline the World Cup final’s half-time show with Madonna, Shakira and South Korean boy band BTS, Fifa has announced.
Listen to this article
Fifa has proudly declared “football, music and social impact will come together in the first-ever Fifa World Cup final half-time show” at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19.
Nigerian artist Burna Boy will also feature during an 11-minute broadcast at the interval, alongside Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS 22 Chorus and Coldplay.
Fifa said the half-time show will support its Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise $100 million “to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide”.
More than $50 million has already been raised, with $1 from every World Cup match ticket sold “being donated to support social projects around the world”.
Read more: Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2026: Queen Camilla on Centre Court on Day 10
Read more: Oasis ‘set for 12-night Etihad residency and record-breaking six Knebworth shows' in 2027
Fifa president Gianni Infantino said: “We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the Fifa World Cup 2026 final half-time show in support of the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund.
Justin Bieber returned to the stage in April with a nostalgia-heavy Coachella set in California - his biggest live performance in four years after health problems forced him to cancel his Justice world tour.
The 32-year-old spent much of the show seated behind a laptop, singing along to YouTube videos of his old hits including Baby, Never Say Never, One Time and Beauty and the Beat.
Infantino added: “As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle.”
Eight teams are left in the competition, with the quarter-finals resuming on Thursday as France face Morocco in Boston.
Spain take on Belgium in Los Angeles on Friday, before Norway meet England in Miami on Saturday.
Defending champions Argentina also play on Saturday, facing Switzerland in Kansas City.