Justin Swaddle, from Leeds, was 17 when he groomed girls across the world on Discord, Telegram and Snapchat, operating under the usernames “Epstein”, “Rugen” and “Moscow”.

Justin Swaddle who was jailed for two years, as the member of an online abuse network forced girls to self-harm and perform sex acts in a campaign against more than 100 victims. Picture: National Crime Agency

By Flaminia Luck

A 17-year-old member of an online abuse network who forced girls to self-harm and perform sex acts in a campaign against more than 100 victims has been jailed, the National Crime Agency has said.

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Justin Swaddle, now 20, from Leeds, was operating in a Com group, which are loose online communities that share extreme graphic material and manipulate victims to allow them to commit both sexual and violent child abuse. Members are mainly teenage boys driven by a desire for status, rather than sexual desire or money. Notoriety is achieved by sharing more extreme content and committing increasingly serious crimes. Swaddle’s devices were found to contain images of victims with self-harm injuries including of his aliases carved into their skin, the NCA said. He was 17 years old when he groomed girls across the world on Discord, Telegram and Snapchat, operating under the usernames “Rugen”, “Moscow” and "Epstein" - the notorious paedophile financier. The NCA identified a total of 117 female victims worldwide, aging from 13 to 17, and with eight in the UK that Swaddle had been in communication with Judge Peter Kelson KC described Swaddle as a "predatory shark" who was "preying on children for a period of time swimming in the dark waters of the internet," a local outlet reported. On Monday, he was jailed for two years at Leeds Crown Court, given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to curb his internet use and put on the sex offender register for 10 years.

Swaddle groomed girls across the world on Discord, Telegram and Snapchat. Picture: Getty

'Shocking' “Justin Swaddle targeted young and vulnerable victims all over the world to abuse and scare them into carrying out shocking self-harm and sexual activity, purely to gain popularity with his peers online,” said Danielle Pownall, Operations Manager at the NCA. “He gained the trust of his victims, before collecting private information about them so he could threaten to share their intimate images or report them to their school or parents to incite further content”, Ms Pownall added. One victim, aged 17, said she met him on social media platform Discord in November 2022 and they then moved to Snapchat. On Snapchat, the conversation became sexual and escalated into discussions of self-harm. Swaddle requested nude images of her and that she carve his username in her body, the NCA said. He obtained her name, address and school details. She also learned he had recorded calls where sexual activity had taken place and shared them with a group. Swaddle threatened to use her personal details if she did not provide further images and videos. Other Telegram messages showed he had attempted to incite a child to sexually abuse a young child and record it for him, according to the NCA. He again threatened to indecent images if they did not send him more content. His devices contained indecent images of children in categories A to C, with A being the most severe. It was found that he had forced one 13-year-old girl to write “Epstein owns this body” on her body. Another girl, possibly in the USA, was asked to send him images of herself, and told to call him “Daddy Epstein”. A third sent him photos of her licking a toilet seat.

Com groups are loose online communities that share extreme graphic material and manipulate victims to allow them to commit both sexual and violent child abuse. Picture: Getty

Detectives estimated the images on his devices showed children aged between three and 17 with several indicating he had directed or encouraged the acts. Swaddle was first arrested by West Yorkshire Police in October 2023 for offences including the possession, making and distribution of indecent images. His devices were seized and online presence probed. The NCA started their investigation in January 2024 and uncovered hundreds of conversations, all sexual and involving young females. Investigators worked with law enforcement partners in the USA, Canada, Australia, Norway and New Zealand to speak to and safeguard victims. Read more: No 10 says it is 'not possible' to exempt Pc Andrew Harper's killers from early release scheme as it presses ahead with plans Read more: Asylum seeker who posed as teenager on Snapchat before grooming and raping girl, 13, in woodland jailed

Swaddle has been jailed for two years. Picture: Alamy