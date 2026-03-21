Timberlake pleaded guilty after telling the officer 'this is going to ruin the tour' after admitting he had drunk one martini

Moment Justin Timberlake struggles with police sobriety test as drink driving arrest footage released. Picture: NYPD

By Danielle de Wolfe

Footage showing Justin Timberlake struggling to complete a roadside sobriety test before his arrest has been released by police in the US.

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The 43-year-old singer and actor was pulled over by police in New York last June after cops suspected him of driving under the influence. The newly-released footage shows Timberlake being arrested by officers who suspected him of drink driving, with the star pleading guilty to a non-criminal traffic violation of driving while impaired. The bodycam footage, released by police, shows the star struggling to balance as he undertakes a series of sobriety tests in front of officers. Repeatedly failing the tests a number of times, the singer can be heard saying "I'm a little nervous," as he speaks with the officers. Asked by an officer why he's in town, Timberlake replies: "I'm on a world tour." The officer asks: "Doing what?" Read more: Trump's longtime friend and White House envoy 'asked ICE to detain and deport mother of his child' amid custody battle Read more: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon dies aged 54

"Hard to explain," Timberlake says. The star can then be heard stammering, before adding: "World tour. I'm Justin Timberlake." Timberlake's lawyers later sued in an attempt to block the footage from being released. They argued it would "devastate" the star's privacy by revealing "intimate, highly personal, and sensitive details". However, after claiming the clips would cause "severe and irreparable harm" to his reputation, alongside subjecting the star to "public ridicule and harassment," his legal team conceded the footage did not "constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy".

The star can then be heard stammering, before adding: "World tour. I'm Justin Timberlake.". Picture: PD handout

The star later appeared at Sag Harbor Village Court, escorted by police, where he formally plead guilty and agreed to make a public safety announcement, pay a minimum fine and do 25 to 40 hours of community service. The offence of driving while impaired carries a $300 to $500 (£230 - £380) fine and a 90-day licence suspension. The singer remained standing throughout proceedings and gave a statement in which he expressed remorse for his actions. He had previously pleaded not guilty to the greater charge of driving while intoxicated, which can incur penalties including jail time and fines up to $2,000 (£1,520) for a first offence.

The star later appeared at Sag Harbor Village Court, escorted by police, where he formally plead guilty and agreed to make a public safety announcement, pay a minimum fine and do 25 to 40 hours of community service. Picture: PD

Timberlake had his license suspended early last month after being arrested on June 18 with "bloodshot and glassy" eyes and a "strong odour of an alcoholic beverage", according to police statements. The singer-songwriter was understood to have been having dinner with friends at the American Hotel bar in Sag Harbor before leaving and attempting to drive off in a BMW. Read more: Justin Timberlake 'takes plea deal' with US authorities following drink-driving arrest Read more: Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake had ‘no idea who he was’ as star said ‘this is going to ruin the tour’

The Cry Me A River singer was arrested in the early hours of 18 June. Picture: Alamy