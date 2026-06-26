"I'm super happy with how they played tonight, they showed all of their skills, abilities and character," Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said

Kaan Ayhan of Turkiye celebrates his team's 3-2 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Turkey ended their goal drought as substitute Kaan Ayhan steered in a winner deep into stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win over the United States.

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Auston Trusty and Sebastian Berhalter scored early in each half for the co-hosts in Los Angeles, either side of goals from Arda Guler and Baris Yilmaz, but Ayhan had the final say to restore some Turkish pride despite finishing bottom of Group D. A US side showing 10 changes from the win over Australia made a rapid start, the sole survivor Weston McKennie and Trusty going close from early corners before Trusty fired in after being left alone at the far post from a third after only two minutes. But having failed to score with 62 attempts on goal in their opening two matches, Turkey equalised with their 63rd after 10 minutes, Guler slipping a reverse pass from Yilmaz past Matt Turner to leave Panama as the only team without a goal. Read more: How Scotland can still qualify after World Cup defeat to Brazil Read more: Gordon Brown slams FIFA over 'ridiculous' World Cup ticket prices as he backs Scotland to make it through to knock-outs

Players of Turkiye celebrate the team's third goal scored by Kaan Ayhan #22 (not pictured) during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Mark McKenzie thought he had restored the US lead, but was flagged offside as he turned in a rebound amid more poor defending from a corner, and Turkey were ahead a minute later – Yilmaz credited with the goal for a slight touch as Orkun Kokcu finished a sharp move as Eren Elmali pulled Guler’s flick back into his path. Their lead lasted just four minutes into the second half as they again failed to defend a set-piece, a long throw falling to Sebastian Berhalter on the edge of the box, who drove it past the helpless Ugurcan Cakir. Christian Pulisic, out since half-time of the opening match with a calf injury, was introduced just before and went close to a goal three times – Cakir thwarting his effort after being released on the left and turning an effort which almost looped over him onto the post, but could only watch a third effort fizz narrowly wide of a post from distance.

Fans watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D match between Turkiye and the United States on a giant screen set up in Uskudar Square in Istanbul. Picture: Beyza Comert/Anadolu via Getty Images