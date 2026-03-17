At least 400 killed in Pakistani airstrike on Kabul drug rehabilitation facility. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

At least 400 people have been killed after Pakistan launched an overnight air strike on drug rehabilitation hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

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On Tuesday afternoon, rescue crews were still digging bodies out of the rubble of the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital. It was a dramatic escalation of a conflict between the two neighbours that is now in its third week. Pakistan rejected Afghanistan's accusation that it targeted a hospital, insisting its strikes, which were also conducted in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, were aimed at military facilities. It dismissed Afghanistan's claims of hundreds of casualties from a strike on a hospital as propaganda. The casualties were taken to several hospitals in the area. It was not immediately possible to independently confirm the death toll but estimates suggest around 400. The conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan began in late February, and has seen repeated cross-border clashes as well as airstrikes inside Afghanistan. International calls for a ceasefire have gone unheeded.

Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

Taliban security forces stand guard at the entrance of the shattered drug rehabilitation hospital. Picture: Alamy

The strike came hours after Afghan officials said that the two sides exchanged fire along their common border, killing four people in Afghanistan. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of providing a safe haven for militants who frequently carry out attacks inside Pakistan, especially for the Pakistani Taliban, a group separate but closely allied with the Afghan Taliban who took over Afghanistan in 2021 in the wake of the chaotic withdrawal of US-led troops. The group, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, is designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States. Kabul denies the charge. Read more: Pubs told to switch off beer fridges to save money on energy bills as prices surge Read more: Iranian security chief who taunted Trump and head of brutal Basij militia taken out in targeted airstrikes, Israel says In a late-night post on X, Afghanistan's deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said the airstrike had hit the hospital, a 2,000-bed facility in Kabul, at about 9pm local time. He said that large sections of the facility had been destroyed, and that the death toll had "so far" reached 400 people, while about 250 people had been reported wounded. There was no updated official death toll on Tuesday morning. Local television stations posted footage on X showing security forces using flashlights as they carried out casualties while firefighters struggled to extinguish flames among the ruins of a building.

At least 400 killed in Pakistani airstrike on Kabul drug rehabilitation facility: Afghan official. Picture: Getty

Two women watch as rescue workers and officials inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital. Picture: Alamy

The Omid hospital was renamed and expanded in size roughly a year ago from the Ibn Sina Drug Addiction Treatment Hospital. The site, near Kabul's international airport, is located beside a former Nato military base, Camp Phoenix, where US forces used to train the Afghan National Army. After the Taliban seized control of the country in 2021, the base was taken over by Afghanistan's new authorities. It was not immediately clear what was now housed on the site of the former base. Pakistan's Information Ministry said in an X post that the Pakistani military had "precisely targeted" Camp Phoenix, which it said was now a "military terrorist ammunition and equipment storage site".

Residents and volunteers inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Siddiqullah Alizai). Picture: Alamy

Taliban security forces roam the shattered ruins of the drug rehabilitation hospital following an airstrike. Picture: Alamy