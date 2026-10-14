Kristi Noem and Kristi Musgraves are engaging in an online war of words, with the singer brutally referencing the Republican politician's infamous dog shooting.

Ms Noem, 54, is the United States Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, having lost her role as Secretary of Homeland Security in March.

The Trump loyalist became a controversial figure for her execution of the Republican president's hard-line immigration agenda, particularly her leadership after the fatal shooting of two US citizens in Minneapolis.

She lost her job after being roundly criticised for her response to the disaster.

Ms Noem is well-known in America for her conservative views on gun ownership and as a climate change denier, as well as for shooting her 14-month-old puppy. She admitted in her autobiography that she had shot and her troublesome pet dog, as well as a goat and at least three horses.

She tweeted on Monday to say that she preferred Ella Langley's music to that of the fellow US country singer Kacey Musgraves.