Kacey Musgraves and Kristi Noem feud: Country singer and Republican trade barbs
'You don't have a dog in the fight, but if you did, you would have shot it...'
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Kristi Noem and Kristi Musgraves are engaging in an online war of words, with the singer brutally referencing the Republican politician's infamous dog shooting.
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Ms Noem, 54, is the United States Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, having lost her role as Secretary of Homeland Security in March.
The Trump loyalist became a controversial figure for her execution of the Republican president's hard-line immigration agenda, particularly her leadership after the fatal shooting of two US citizens in Minneapolis.
She lost her job after being roundly criticised for her response to the disaster.
Ms Noem is well-known in America for her conservative views on gun ownership and as a climate change denier, as well as for shooting her 14-month-old puppy. She admitted in her autobiography that she had shot and her troublesome pet dog, as well as a goat and at least three horses.
She tweeted on Monday to say that she preferred Ella Langley's music to that of the fellow US country singer Kacey Musgraves.
I’ll take @ellalangleymsic over Kacey Musgraves any day.— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) October 12, 2026
And if I’m choosin’ Texas, I’ll take Ken Paxton over James Talarico. pic.twitter.com/sD9yzSF955
I don’t think you have a dog in this fight but if you did you would have shot it. https://t.co/bI50bahJZu— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 12, 2026
The tweet came amid the upcoming US midterm elections, where the battle for the Texas Senate seat is between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.
Mr Talarico had been supported at a rally by the presence of Musgraves, and he tweeted to thank her for the support.
Ms Noem, a Republican, then responded: "I’ll take @ellalangleymsic over Kacey Musgraves any day. And if I’m choosin’ Texas, I’ll take Ken Paxton over James Talarico."
Langley, who is best known for her hit Choosin' Texas, then unlinked herself from the tweet.
Musgraves then responded: "I don’t think you have a dog in this fight but if you did you would have shot it."
Ms Noem had not responded at the time of writing.