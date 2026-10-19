Kaia Gerber has broken her silence over the death of her brother, Presley Gerber, who died last month, in a heartbreaking tribute shared on social media.

Gerber said she would 'do it all again' despite the enormity of her grief. Picture: MediaPunch Inc/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Kaia Gerber has broken her silence over the death of her brother, Presley Gerber, who died last month, in a heartbreaking tribute shared on social media.

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Presley Gerber died at the age of 27 on September 20th, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was the only son of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. On Sunday, supermodel Kaia Gerber released a heartbreaking statement about "the magnitude" of losing her brother. The statement begins: "Prez, I don’t have the words, and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn’t need them all along. "Words fail, and words subtract, and words summarise, and words always lack truth. and how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief." Gerber goes on to say that reading "all of the books" she has "none of the answers." "My articulation is no match against this, the magnitude of losing you. i am, quite literally, down on my f****** knees." Read more: Cindy Crawford's only son, Presley Gerber, dies in rehab aged 27 Read more: Hayden Panettiere films and TV shows as actress dies aged 36

Gerber reflects on "loving" being Presley's sister, writing: "I came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. I had more love for you than I knew what to do with. And now that it has nowhere obvious to go, I’m certain it’s going to swallow me whole." She described Presley as "good", "curious" and "soft", and her "ultimate teacher" - adding: "now I’m left wondering what I could possibly be taught in your absence". In a particularly devastating passage, Gerber reflects on her childhood memories of being scared to get her ears pierced, and how her brother went first, because, she says, he "always went first". "But when I held the earring they took from your body, all I could think was: that belongs to you. and i really f****** wish you hadn’t gone first this time," she wrote. "To say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all. I was born loving you. I will die loving you. There was never anything else," she goes on.

Presley Gerber passed away on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Picture: Alamy

"I am learning how to love you when I cannot see you. How to tell you something without picking up my phone to call you. How to be your sister in a world that I can’t reach for you in." Despite the enormity of the grief, Gerber says she "would choose it all over again" and "would walk knowingly toward this grief if it meant that on the other side of it I got to be your sister". In a painful farewell, Gerber signs off: "I love my brother. My brother is dead. And this party sucks so bad without you, prez. My best buddy, my great protector, the hardest I’ve ever laughed and the one true love of my life –you lit all of my candles and took all of my monsters away. "And I love you. And I love you. And I love you. Only you know how much. Thank you for being here."

Presley, the older brother to supermodel Kaia Gerber, had spoken openly in recent years about his mental health difficulties and drug use. . Picture: Alamy

Presley Gerber had spoken openly in recent years about his mental health difficulties and drug use. Like his mother, Presley carved out a career as a model and worked for brands including Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino. In 2023 he told a podcast of his struggles with his mental health and depression, describing the condition as a "big part of my life...it's a 24/job". He added that he hoped to use his platform to help others struggling with their mental health. “That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment.”

The former model was the only son of Crawford and her businessman Presley Gerber. Picture: Alamy

Kaia spoke of her brother's struggles recently in an interview with American Vogue. She said: "When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone. I think that's also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help." In a social media post on 3 July, Cindy Crawford posted a photo of Presley as a young boy with the caption: “I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always remember you as my little boy! Love you”. Allie Jenkins, a representative for the family, said in a statement: "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time." When life is difficult, Samaritans are available day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.