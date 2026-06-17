Kaleb Cooper breaks silence on 'best pal' Jeremy Clarkson's cancer diagnosis
Jeremy announced the emotional news in an episode of the latest series of Clarkson's Farm on Wednesday
Kaleb Cooper has spoken out about his "best pal" Jeremy Clarkson's cancer diagnosis.
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Jeremy, 66, announced his "aggressive" prostate cancer diagnosis during the series finale of Clarkson's Farm which aired overnight on Wednesday.
The former Top Gear presenter revealed that he has been grappling with the diagnosis to his co-stars Charlie and Kaleb Cooper in the Amazon Prime series.
Kaleb , a farm manager who has been on the show since it first aired in 2021, has since offered an update on how Jeremy is doing.
He revealed that Jeremy's "spirits are high" after the emotional revelation, telling the Daily Mail: “If anything like this happens to any of your friends and you just said to my best mate, you’ve gotta be supported through that whole journey".
Read more: Jeremy Clarkson’s diagnosis is a stark reminder that cancer can still scare and shock us all, writes Shelagh Fogarty
Read more: Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis in new episodes of Clarkson's Farm
“And that’s where I’ve been, I’ve been right by his side and his spirits are really good, so thank you.”
He added Jeremy was "strong-minded, he’s got a strong mind on him, which is good. And the message about catching anything early is quite important.
“That’s the main thing, but you’ve gotta keep checking, you know what I mean, it’s all these things, you know, people can sit there and say I’m busy, busy, busy.
“But actually sometimes you’ve gotta go I’m gonna just have to check and see if I’m OK.”
Jeremy revealed the diagnosis in the last two episodes of the show, which were filmed between September 2024 and August 2025.
As he discussed the harvest during the series, the much-loved TV host leant back in his seat before saying: "I've got cancer."
Kaleb, who is visibly shocked in the emotional scenes, asked Jeremy: “No, you haven’t. Where?”
Jeremy responded: “Where it is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May.
“I had a medical, you remember, back in May. I disappeared off the other week, and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early, so the treatment will be, you know.
“I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment, but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle.”
After they received the news, Kaleb said: “Look after yourself”, and a visibly upset Charlie added: “Yeah, yeah yeah.”
In more scenes from the new release of episodes, Jeremy mused on a horrid year for his health.
The Who Wants to Be A Millionaire host admitted: “So we started the year and I had coronary heart disease and ended it with me with cancer.
“We can dwell as much as we like on all the bad things that have happened on the farm, but I think it is better now at the end of the year to focus on things that have happened that are good.”
Kaleb then asked: “When will we know if the treatments worked?”
Jeremy replies: “I don’t know, I’ve got a blood test today, there’ll be a blood test and then we’ll know.
“Not for another few weeks. Come on, cheer up, it probably did work.”
The show ended on a sombre note, cutting to the veteran host and columnist in a hospital bed.