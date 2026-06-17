Jeremy announced the emotional news in an episode of the latest series of Clarkson's Farm on Wednesday

Jeremy Clarkson has been diagnosed with cancer, the TV legend has confirmed in new episodes of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime

By Issy Clarke

Kaleb Cooper has spoken out about his "best pal" Jeremy Clarkson's cancer diagnosis.

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Farm manager Kaleb Cooper has been part of the show since it aired in 2021. Picture: Alamy

“And that’s where I’ve been, I’ve been right by his side and his spirits are really good, so thank you.” He added Jeremy was "strong-minded, he’s got a strong mind on him, which is good. And the message about catching anything early is quite important. “That’s the main thing, but you’ve gotta keep checking, you know what I mean, it’s all these things, you know, people can sit there and say I’m busy, busy, busy. “But actually sometimes you’ve gotta go I’m gonna just have to check and see if I’m OK.”

Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis in new episodes of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Prime Video

Jeremy revealed the diagnosis in the last two episodes of the show, which were filmed between September 2024 and August 2025. As he discussed the harvest during the series, the much-loved TV host leant back in his seat before saying: "I've got cancer." Kaleb, who is visibly shocked in the emotional scenes, asked Jeremy: “No, you haven’t. Where?” Jeremy responded: “Where it is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May.