As a historian living in Dubai, I never thought I would say, "I know what it feels like to be Ukrainian."

But after months of drone strikes from the Islamic Republic of Iran against the region, and the United Arab Emirates specifically, with over 3,000 drone strikes, one would be safe to assume that we are their favourite target. After all those drone strikes, I developed an interest in those drones and how they are made. That path surprisingly led to the Russian Federation and the war in Ukraine, a war that I believe is the definitive conflict of the decade.

Russia, much like Iran, is sadly held hostage by a despotic regime. A regime that is driven by its own twisted interpretation of where the country belongs on the global stage. To understand the seriousness of the conflict, and why it matters to stand up to the heinous acts of Putin’s regime, we must look to the one subject he uses most, but understands least: history.

In January 1945, with defeat looming, Hitler's focus lay squarely upon the city. He knew that if it fell, the Third Reich would fall with it, so he demanded his men turn Königsberg into a fortress. The defeat eventually came at the hands - and bullets - of Soviet forces who took over the city. As a result of post-war negotiations and compromises, the Soviet Union took the city of Königsberg, and over the following decades German inhabitants were uprooted as Russian families were brought in to repopulate the city overlooking the Baltic Sea.

With the city's German identity erased, so too was its name: it went from Königsberg to Kaliningrad. More than 80 years later, that same city sits at the crossroads of another major battle involving the Russians. Except this time they have gone from allies who helped liberate much of Europe to enemies seeking to hold it hostage.

Kaliningrad currently serves as Russia's first line of attack against Europe. While Ukraine's infrastructure is destroyed using Russian drones and missiles, the rest of Europe is hit with hybrid tactics that seek to dismantle critical infrastructure capabilities. Lithuania's communications regulator told Reuters in May 2026 that Russia's spoofing antennas in Kaliningrad, devices that broadcast false signals to disrupt navigation, have multiplied from three to 36 in under two years. No meaningful consequences have followed. The lack of consequences in itself serves as a signal for Putin.

Kaliningrad serves not just as a base for attacks, but also as a barometer for testing where NATO's patience ends: it is used to start action and to measure reaction. After years of continuous disruptions, attacks and assassinations, Putin seems to be more confident than ever that NATO may never truly act against him. European decision-makers must understand that negotiating with Vladimir Putin will not bring a peaceful end to this Russian-European battle; it will only postpone it as long as he remains in power.

Putin has turned Russia into a destabilising force multiplier, seeking to destabilise the West not only through his own actions but also by building alliances with other regimes that share his goals, even at the cost of losing valuable economic partners.

This is evident in Russia's alliance with the Islamic Republic of Iran, built to bypass Western sanctions. This goal is explicitly stated in the "Plan for Cooperation Between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran for 2024-2026," which stipulates that the two sides would work together against any "unilateral trade restrictions" imposed by third parties.

Putin's regime has shown it is not a reliable partner, even to those who trade with it. Russia has built strong trading relationships with GCC countries, with the UAE alone accounting for about $20.4 billion in non-oil trade in 2025. However, during the 2026 Iran war, Russia sided with the Islamic Republic of Iran against the UAE and the wider GCC. Russia provided the Islamic Republic with critical components, drones and sensitive geolocation data for targets in the region, as well as for the joint US-UK base in Diego Garcia. Russian technology has also found its way into Yemen.

As a result of this alliance between Russia and Iran to develop deadlier, more sophisticated drone technologies, the US Defence Intelligence Agency has found that the designs of the Russian Geran-2 drone, the Iranian Shahed-136, and the Houthi Waid-2 drone were largely based on the same blueprint.

Ukraine, Europe and the Middle East have felt the consequences of Putin's actions. His actions have made Russia a destabilising force multiplier on the global stage. The Russian Federation could be a positive contributor to the global community; however, trends over the past few decades continue to point the other way. As long as Vladimir Putin remains in power, there appears little hope for change in the Kremlin.

To move forward, the media community in Europe must do a better job of differentiating in their dialogue between the Putin regime and Russia itself, because they are not the same. Much like how the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran itself are not the same, if anything, the regime is the hostage taker and the people are its hostages.

European decision-makers must ramp up military cooperation and coordination and improve intelligence sharing on Russian intelligence officers operating in Europe.

The Baltic Sea does not belong to Russia. Kaliningrad must no longer be allowed to serve as a barometer of how far Putin can push NATO, because the answer should be that he can't. Europe must stop tiptoeing around the Kremlin or, dare I say, appease.

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Nasser Ali is the Founder and Managing Director of Al Sarab Institute, a UAE-based think tank committed to developing critical thinking skills among young adults.

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