Trump revokes secret service protection for former Vice-President Kamala Harris
Donald Trump has reportedly ended Secret Service protection for 2024 Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
Former presidents are supposed to receive Secret Service protection for life.
Harris, as a former vice president, received six months of protection after leaving office, according to federal law.
That period ended on July 21.
However, her protection had been extended for an additional year via a directive – not made public until now – signed by then-President Joe Biden shortly before leaving office, according to multiple people familiar with the undisclosed arrangement.