Kane becomes England's top goalscorer as win over Panama sees the Three Lions march on to the World Cup group stage - as Scotland manager quits
As England secure their spot at the top of Group L, neighbours Scotland pack their bags after a disappointing end to their World Cup campaign
Harry Kane became England’s all-time World Cup goalscorer as the Three Lions beat Panama 2-0 to finish top of their group and secure their place in the knockouts.
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Thomas Tuchel’s side persevered through a sluggish first half against Panama, with Jude Bellingham’s breakthrough goal in the 62nd minute swiftly followed by a smart header from captain Kane.
The 32-year-old scored a hat-trick when these sides met at this stage in 2018 and moved clear of Gary Lineker as England’s highest scoring player at a World Cup last night by nodding home his 11th goal.
England were already guaranteed a place in the knockout phase following Friday’s fixtures, but their Saturday night success puts them at the top of Group L after a thrill-a-minute victory over Croatia in their opening match and a dour draw with Ghana on Tuesday.
Progression to the knockouts also sees UK pubs and bars expected to extend their opening hours to show the games, with many securing special licences to stay open.
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The news is expected to be celebrated by the hospitality industry, after the British Beer and Pub Association estimated a £310 million match day spending spree from those following the game on Saturday.
Around 18.5 million pints were drunk in pubs during the clash against Panama - providing a welcome boost for a pub industry that has been under pressure from higher taxes and wage costs - with another 21 million pints consumed at home.
However it was not celebratory pints for all, as Scotland crashed out of the tournament following Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Croatia in Philadelphia.
Steve Clarke’s side mustered three points from nine in Group C, but it was not enough to secure a place among the eight best third-placed teams who move through to the last-32.
After losing 3-0 to Brazil in their final group game, the Scots needed a series of results to go in their favour, including Ghana beating Croatia by at least three goals.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke stepped down following their elimination, saying: "The most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players".
In a lengthy open letter to supporters, he opened by saying many people had told him to avoid managing Scotland if approached as it was seen as a “poisoned chalice”, but said reflecting on his career left him feeling overwhelmingly proud - a feeling "closely followed by satisfaction.”
He went on to lavish praise on the players, writing: “They deserve all the praise and adulation that they receive and it was truly an honour to be called their gaffer. Thanks for having me and good luck to my successor.”
Despite Saturday win, England's match in the MetLife stadium also wasn't without fault, and with bigger tests to follow, vast improvements are required if they are to return to MetLife Stadium for the final on July 19.
Captain Harry Kane described the first half as "a little bit sloppy" in his post-match interview, with the team struggling to make an impact - bar a couple of easy saves for Panama's goalkeeper.
Manager Thomas Tuchel took a more upbeat approach after the game, adding: "Good, good performance again, everyone did what they needed to do. Jude was a big part of it."
England finished top of Group L, with Croatia in second, Ghana in third and Panama in fourth.
The Three Lions' next match will be on Wednesday, July 1 in Atlanta, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm BST.