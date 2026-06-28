As England secure their spot at the top of Group L, neighbours Scotland pack their bags after a disappointing end to their World Cup campaign

Harry Kane celebrates scoring England's second goal against Panama with Jude Bellingham. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Harry Kane became England’s all-time World Cup goalscorer as the Three Lions beat Panama 2-0 to finish top of their group and secure their place in the knockouts.

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Thomas Tuchel’s side persevered through a sluggish first half against Panama, with Jude Bellingham’s breakthrough goal in the 62nd minute swiftly followed by a smart header from captain Kane. The 32-year-old scored a hat-trick when these sides met at this stage in 2018 and moved clear of Gary Lineker as England’s highest scoring player at a World Cup last night by nodding home his 11th goal. England were already guaranteed a place in the knockout phase following Friday’s fixtures, but their Saturday night success puts them at the top of Group L after a thrill-a-minute victory over Croatia in their opening match and a dour draw with Ghana on Tuesday. Progression to the knockouts also sees UK pubs and bars expected to extend their opening hours to show the games, with many securing special licences to stay open. Read more: Iran's last-32 World Cup dream remains possible, as US resume strikes on Tehran Read more: Egypt v Iran tie hailed as 'Pride Match' despite countries' anti-LGBT stances

The Three Lions were already guaranteed of a place in the knockout phase following Friday’s fixtures and wrapped up top spot in Group L with a 2-0 triumph. Picture: Alamy

The news is expected to be celebrated by the hospitality industry, after the British Beer and Pub Association estimated a £310 million match day spending spree from those following the game on Saturday. Around 18.5 million pints were drunk in pubs during the clash against Panama - providing a welcome boost for a pub industry that has been under pressure from higher taxes and wage costs - with another 21 million pints consumed at home. However it was not celebratory pints for all, as Scotland crashed out of the tournament following Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Croatia in Philadelphia. Steve Clarke’s side mustered three points from nine in Group C, but it was not enough to secure a place among the eight best third-placed teams who move through to the last-32. After losing 3-0 to Brazil in their final group game, the Scots needed a series of results to go in their favour, including Ghana beating Croatia by at least three goals. Scotland manager Steve Clarke stepped down following their elimination, saying: "The most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players".

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke stepped down following his team's elimination from the tournament. Picture: Alamy