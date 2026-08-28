Kanye West has reportedly made over £18 million this summer for gigs he didn't end up performing, while disappointed fans were left short.

Just this week it was announced that two of the rapper's shows in St Petersburg, Russia would no longer take place.

It has been reported that Kanye, 49, will only agree to performances if he's paid half the fee in advance.

It meant the rapper reportedly pocketed a nice £7.3 million for doing nothing at all - while his Russian fans missed out on seeing the star perform.

Kanye's gigs in Russia would have made him the first Western performer to play there since the 2022 Ukraine invasion.

But the stadium, Gazprom Arena, said on Tuesday that no rental agreement had been signed with the concert promoters - meaning the gig was called off.

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