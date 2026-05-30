Kanye West banned from Italy concert over safety fears
Kanye West’s concert in Italy has been scrapped over concerns about public order and security.
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The controversial rapper was set to perform in the city of Reggio Emilia over the summer.
Local official Salvatore Angieri cancelled the show after concerns were raised over potential protests breaking out.
It comes after a string of other European shows were cancelled due to the rapper's previous antisemitic remarks.
Travis Scott, another US rapper, has also been banned from performing at a show in Reggio Emilia.
The hip hop artist came under scrutiny over safety at his shows after a fatal crowd crush at the 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, killed 10 people and left hundreds injured.
Read more: Kanye West to perform in the Netherlands following UK ban
Read more: More Kanye West concerts cancelled over rapper’s antisemitic views
West, known as Ye, made headlines in April after he was denied a UK visa, which led to the cancellation of his headline appearances at Wireless Festival following repeated antisemitic remarks.
The Home Office deemed his presence in the UK was "not conducive to the public good."
In the wake of the decision, Wireless and its under-fire organiser Melvin Benn said the festival would not go ahead and that anyone who had bought tickets would be given a refund.
West then postponed a concert in France amid mounting political opposition.But West has been given the green light to hold concerts in the Netherlands this summer despite being barred from other nations. Dutch lawmakers had urged the government to bar West, who is now known as Ye, citing his past remarks and expressions of admiration for Nazism and Adolf Hitler.
But in response, its migration minister Bart van den Brink said there were no legal grounds to deny him entry and will therefore grant him approval to perform concerts next month.
Mr van den Brink said: "Solid grounds are needed to bar people from entering (the Netherlands). We have not found those in the analyses that were conducted.
"His past statements are not, at this moment, a reason to deny him entry."