Kanye West’s concert in Italy has been scrapped over concerns about public order and security.

The controversial rapper was set to perform in the city of Reggio Emilia over the summer.

Local official ‌Salvatore Angieri cancelled the show after concerns were raised over potential protests breaking out.

It comes after a string of other European shows were cancelled due to the rapper's previous antisemitic remarks.

Travis Scott, another US rapper, has also been banned from performing at a show in Reggio Emilia.

The hip hop artist came under scrutiny over safety at his shows after a fatal crowd crush at the 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, killed 10 people and left hundreds injured.

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