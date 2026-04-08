I’m sorry you suffer from a serious mental illness. Your honesty about it will certainly have helped people. There was a great deal of compassion for you from many callers to LBC today once it became known that you had been temporarily banned from entering the UK. I’ve said foolish things sometimes and rely on people’s willingness to understand when I apologise or explain my error. You deserve the same chance.

Here’s what I humbly suggest you do during the ban.

If you’re genuinely sorry and mortified, then you must give it time. Show people you understand what you did.

Educate yourself.

Watch Simon Schama’s The Story of the Jews, which spans the time of Moses to the present day. In this series, you’ll learn of repeated forced exile, repeated experience of being scapegoated - from Ancient Rome to Enlightenment Europe to the ultimate expression of Jew hate - the Holocaust.

Go to Auschwitz.

Listen to survivors.

Cry for them.

Cry with them.

Watch films like Schindler’s List, The Reader, Conspiracy, Sophie’s Choice, and Zone of Interest. There you’ll find different iterations of what apparently lurks in you - inexplicable hatred of Jews for being Jews.

Watch the footage from Bergen-Belsen that was suppressed by the Allies, who recorded it when they liberated the camp. The Americans thought postwar peace deals would be impossible if the footage were seen by the general population. Germany’s crimes would be unforgivable. I only saw it ten years ago, thinking I could no longer be shocked by these things. It was worse than I could imagine.

Watch Shoah - a ten-hour documentary which reveals how ordinary day-to-day hatred of Jews corrodes a whole continent. It doesn’t stop with a song about Hitler and a few Nazi T-shirts. Jew hatred goes viral and goes deep.

Visit the family of ten-year-old Matilda, shot dead by Islamist terrorists in Bondi. Explain your ‘mistake’ to them. If you convince them you’ve changed, I’ll buy a ticket to see you perform.

Speak to survivors of the Nova Festival massacre and rape, or to Yarden Bibas, whose babies and wife were murdered in cold blood in Gaza by the bare hands of men who hate Jews. No industrial complex of death here. Just their bare hands.

This list is endless. The evidence is there for all to see.

I hope you see it. Really see it.

Throughout history, too many have looked past it.

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Listen to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty from 1-4pm Monday to Friday on the LBC app.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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