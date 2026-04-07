Rapper Kanye West has been blocked from entering the UK over a series of antisemitic he has made in the past.

It comes after Health Secretary Wes Streeting told LBC Wireless had picked "money over morals" as he slammed the decision to allow him to perform.

Now, the Home Office has confirmed the rapper will not be allowed to perform in London this summer, with his presence in the UK deemed "not be conducive to the public good."

The planned headline performance by the rapper, now known as Ye, at Wireless this summer had provoked calls for him to be banned from the UK because of behaviour, which has included releasing a song called Heil Hitler and advertising a swastika T-shirt for sale on his website.

As tickets for the three Finsbury Park concerts went on sale on Monday, West said in a statement “I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly.

“My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music.“I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen.“I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions.

“If you’re open, I’m here.”

Jewish leaders across the country promptly rejected Ye's offer.

The decision to ban him from the UK comes after Downing Street said "all options" remained on the table over allowing him to perform at Wireless.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Despite West’s apologies, his actions represent a pattern of behaviour that has been going on for years.”

He added: “I think the organiser also talked about second chances. This is less about second chances, it’s more about the first principles of the abhorrence of antisemitic statements.

“And as the Health Secretary (Wes Streeting) said this morning, forgiveness follows repentance and redemption.”

He added West’s “previous comments have been appalling”.

He continued: “Clearly, decisions are taken on a case-by-case basis in line with the law and the evidence available.

“But where individuals pose a threat to public safety or seek to spread extremism, the Government has not hesitated to act.”

This is a breaking story, more follows...