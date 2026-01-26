The American rapper, 48, took a full-page advertisement in the American newspaper to address his vile statements towards Jewish people. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Kanye West has claimed his antisemitic behaviour was a side-effect of a brain injury he suffered in a car accident, as he published a page-long apology for his actions in The Wall Street Journal.

West traced his condition back to the car accident in 2002. Picture: Alamy

West - now legally known as Ye - claimed this "medical oversight" sparked his bipolar disorder and led him towards "the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika". "I am not a Nazi or an antisemite," he wrote. "I love Jewish people." In February last year, West saw his web store pulled from the Spotify platform after he started selling the swastika T-shirts. Three months later, he released a song called Heil Hitler, which praised the Nazi leader and sampled one of his speeches. The song was banned in Germany owing to laws against hate speech and extremism, but went viral online. Far right influencers Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes were filmed making Nazi salutes to the song while it played in a Miami Beach nightclub. Apologising for his actions, West wrote: “One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments – many of which I still cannot recall – that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience. "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though." West also apologised to the Jewish community in 2023, having engaged in Holocaust denial. West had his jaw wired shut in the aftermath of the 2002 car accident in question, which inspired his debut single - Through the Wire.

Rightwing influencers including Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes were filmed making Nazi salutes to the song as it played in a Miami Beach nightclub. Picture: Getty