He said in a post on X: “After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice.”

The US rapper, now know as Ye, was due to perform at the Marseille Velodrome on June 11, but the event faced growing backlash.

'We don't want a man like that in this country': Minister defends Home Office decision to ban Kanye West from UK

Wireless Festival cancelled as Kanye West blocked from entering UK amid fury over anti-Semitic comments

Earlier this month, West was denied a UK visa, which led to the cancellation of his headline appearances at Wireless Festival following repeated antisemitic remarks.

The Home Office deemed his presence in the UK was "not conducive to the public good." In the wake of the decision, Wireless and its under-fire organiser Melvin Benn said the festival would not go ahead and that anyone who had bought tickets would be given a refund.

French interior minister Laurent Nunez on Tuesday said he was “very determined” to prevent the concert from going ahead.

In March, Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan said in a post on X that he refused to let the city “be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism”.

He added: “Kanye West is not welcome at the Velodrome.”

In a follow-up post on X after postponing the show, West said his fans were “everything” to him.

“I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends,” he said.

“I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it.”

Separately, Wireless Festival confirmed the cancellation of West’s scheduled performances in London’s Finsbury Park in July, with ticket holders refunded.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the Gold Digger rapper, who has used Nazi imagery and faced accusations of antisemitism, should never have been invited to headline the festival.

West made an application to travel to the UK on Monday via an electronic travel authorisation, but the Home Office stopped him on the grounds that his presence in the UK would “not be conducive to the public good”, the Press Association understands.

West’s ETA was initially granted online before ministers intervened, it is understood.

The Prime Minister said: “Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless.

“This Government stands firmly with the Jewish community and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism.

“We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values.”

It is understood that the Mayor of London’s office had refused permission for the London Stadium in Stratford to stage a West concert this summer, with sources citing community concerns and the reputational impact on the city.