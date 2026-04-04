Sir Keir Starmer has said Kanye West performing at a London music festival this summer is “deeply concerning” after the rapper made a slew of antisemitic comments.

Now, the PM has weighed in on the situation, telling The Sun: “It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism.

He is due to headline Wireless Festival in London this summer despite a wave of criticism from Jewish groups and London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan.

West, who also goes by Ye, has made a slew of antisemitic comments in the past, including writing a song called “Heil Hitler.”

“Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe.”

the UK for his pro-Nazi comments.

Speaking to LBC’s Political Editor Natasha Clark, Davey said the Home Secretary should follow Australia’s lead and ban the controversial rapper from the country.

Earlier this year, West took out a two-page spread in the Wall Street Journal apologising for his anti-semitism.

The 48-year-old pinned the comments on his bipolar disorder.

He had previously made a similar apology in 2023.

In a press release, Wireless said West’s “UK comeback will be an extraordinary chapter in Wireless’s story”.

Campaign Against Antisemitism told LBC West had a “pattern” of apologising for his comments before falling back into offensive beliefs.

In a statement, the group said: “Kanye West has dedicated years of his life to trying to incite his followers to hate Jews.

“He has more followers than there are Jews on Earth, so his incitement has a huge impact. His cycle of apology and relapse has become a routine, so as with any addict once again we must wait to see if this time is any different. What is notable is that the latest apology came on the eve of the release of a new album.

“It is disappointing that venues have been so quick to invite someone who was so recently peddled conspiracy theories, Hitler worship and bigoted lies – including now one of the UK’s biggest festival stages.

“If he remains on the right path and makes more effort to make amends, that is well and good, but if he returns to his old ways these venues will have much to answer for.”