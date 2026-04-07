What Kanye West has said about Jewish people and when he has apologised as UK entry revoked by government

By William Mata

Wireless Festival has been cancelled for 2026 after its headliner Kanye West was banned from entering the UK due to his past antisemitism.

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Festival organiser Melvin Benn said the Finsbury Park event would not be happening this year, with the Home Office having announced on Tuesday that the rapper will be blocked from entry. A statement from organisers, Festival Republic, read: "The Home Office has withdrawn YE's ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. “As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.” The cancellation comes on the back of West’s antisemitic comments and actions, which have included his, ultimately cancelled, 2025 album Cuck - which included the now deleted songs Heil Hitler, Gas Chambers and Hitler Ye Jesus.

Kanye West is looking to make a return to the mainstream. Picture: Alamy

West, who has officially changed his stage and given name to Ye, has apologised for his antisemitism, which he blamed on a character altering brain injury. He has since said he does not hate Jewish people and wants to meet with the community to educate himself. “Despite West’s apologies, his actions represent a pattern of behaviour that has been going on for years,” a spokesman for No 10 said in confirming the ban. In response to criticism, West said: "My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music.” Here is how West has gone from an award-winning rapper to a disgraced star seeking a comeback.

West will no longer perform in London this summer. Picture: Alamy

Kanye West’s antisemitism timeline 2022 Although no stranger to controversy, West’s antisemitic views began to emerge in October 2022, when he wrote in an Instagram post that Diddy is being “controlled by the Jews”. West then attacked Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, on Twitter, and it emerged the same month that he had made antisemitic comments in an interview with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, which had not previously been on air. In another tweet, he wrote: “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” As a result, brands associated with West, including Gap, JP Morgan, Adidas, and Balenciaga, all cut their ties with him - the Adidas deal reportedly costing him billionaire status. West was also banned from Twitter and Meta platforms. West, in November 2022, told right-wing podcaster Alex Jones that he identified as a Nazi, before praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust had happened. “The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world,” he said on Jones’s InfoWars. That December, he married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony.

West married Bianca Censori in December 2022. Picture: Alamy

2023 West went on an antisemetic rant while in Las Vegas, where he was promoting his album Vultures in November 2023. He made insinuations about Jewish influence and compared himself to Jesus and Hitler during the show, with his behaviour being condemned once more. West wrote in December 2023: “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.” 2025 After a quiet 2024, that saw him play only three shows, West appeared to turn back to antisemitism in early 2025 with the planned release of his album Cuck - which featured the tracks Heil Hilter and Gas Chambers. His actions saw the Spotify store pull swastika T-shirts he had been advertising and his most offensive songs were not available to play. West cancelled Cuck and deleted the offensive songs. He then said he was “done with antisemitism” and in May 2025 said he had turned over a new leaf. He tweeted: “I am done with antisemitism. I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you God.” The Anti-Defamation League of the US said that it was “not buying” the apology as West had previously rowed back on seeking forgiveness. Nevertheless, in November 2025 West met Orthodox Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto and expressed remorse. He blamed his polarising behaviour on his bipolar disorder - although other sufferers have slammed this reasoning.

Kanye West now says he loves Jewish people. Picture: Alamy