Downing Street has said “all options remain on the table” and decisions are taken “in line with the law” as the Home Office reviews Kanye West’s permission to enter the UK to perform at Wireless Festival this summer.

Read more: Kanye West wants British Jews to save him from the consequences of his own antisemitism

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Despite West’s apologies, his actions represent a pattern of behaviour that has been going on for years.”

Downing Street has said inviting Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, to Wireless Festival is “less about second chances, it’s more about the first principles of the abhorrence of antisemitic statements”.

The planned headline performance by the rapper, now known as Ye, at Wireless this summer has provoked calls for him to be banned from the UK because of behaviour, which has included releasing a song called Heil Hitler and advertising a swastika T-shirt for sale on his website.

As tickets for the three Finsbury Park concerts went on sale on Monday, West said in a statement “I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly.

“But where individuals pose a threat to public safety or seek to spread extremism, the Government has not hesitated to act.”

He continued: “Clearly, decisions are taken on a case-by-case basis in line with the law and the evidence available.

“And as the Health Secretary (Wes Streeting) said this morning, forgiveness follows repentance and redemption.”

He added: “I think the organiser also talked about second chances. This is less about second chances, it’s more about the first principles of the abhorrence of antisemitic statements.

“My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music.

“I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen.

“I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions.

“If you’re open, I’m here.”

West already has a visa to come to the UK, Melvin Benn, managing director at Festival Republic, which promotes Wireless Festival, has said, adding it was “issued in the last few days”.

Speaking to LBC this morning, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said Wireless has chosen "money before morals."

He said: "He didn't make one or two off colour remarks during a bipolar episode. He wrote, recorded and released a song called Heil Hitler, plastered it across T shirts, has given a mealy mouthed and self-serving apology - and as far as I can see, has done little to earn the forgiveness of Jewish people.

"It's not for me to forgive, I'm not Jewish and I think forgiveness has to be earned. You have to repent and redeem yourself through action, not just words," he continued.

"We're far from that. He shouldn't be headlining the festival and it seems to me that the organisers are putting money before morals and I think that's a real shame."

Kanye's appearance announcement has been met with concern by politicians and the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Sir Keir Starmer branded the decision to allow West to headline the festival “deeply concerning”, while a string of major sponsors including Pepsi have withdrawn their support for the festival over the booking.

Stephen Silverman, Director of Investigations and Enforcement at Campaign Against Antisemitism, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Kanye West's apologies are currently "just words with no meaningful action".

He said: "Everybody should have the right to redeem themselves, to be rehabilitated and to regain the place that they once held in, in their professions or in society.

"But at the moment it's just words with no meaningful action. And we've had with Kanye west multiple cycles of apology furthered by further anti Semitic contact conduct.

"The most recent being in January this year when he blamed his behaviour on bipolar disorder. If he's sorry, it's great that he's sorry, but we've not seen any evidence that it's genuine and that it's long lasting.

"And with that in mind, the invitation to headline Wireless and the response of wireless to this is quite astonishing."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said whether West was allowed to enter the UK was a matter for the Home Office.

He said: “As to whether he should be headlining the Wireless Festival, I think that’s very straightforward, no I do not think he should be headlining the Wireless Festival.

“I think his comments were absolutely grotesque and whatever justification he uses, he has got to accept that with his enormous fame and reach comes influence and a responsibility, and his comments take place against a backdrop of rising antisemitism, rising hatred against Jewish people, not just around the world but in this country.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood now faces calls from politicians and the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) to ban West from coming to the UK, arguing his presence would not be “conducive to the public good”.

It is understood that West’s permission to enter the UK is currently being reviewed by ministers.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said West was “guilty of appalling antisemitic and pro-Nazi comments” as he urged Ms Mahmood to use her powers under the Immigration Act to refuse him a visa.

He said: “She says she wants to fight antisemitism.

“We will now find out how serious she really is.”

In a post on X, the CAA said the Prime Minister had been right to express concern about Wireless’s decision to book West, but added Sir Keir was “not a bystander”.

They said: “The Government can ban anyone from entering the UK who is not a citizen and whose presence would ‘not be conducive to the public good’.

“Surely this is a clear case.”