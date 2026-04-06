Kanye West has been banned from Australia. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A fourth sponsor has distanced itself from London's Wireless festival over its decision to have Kanye West headline this summer.

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The rapper, who has been condemned for antisemitism, is set to top the bill for all three nights of the festival in London’s Finsbury Park in July. Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the decision as “deeply concerning”, while major sponsors have withdrawn their support for the festival over the booking. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has now faced calls from politicians and the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) to ban West from coming to the UK, arguing his presence would not be “conducive to the public good”. Read more: Campaign Against Antisemitism calls for Kanye West to be banned from entering UK ahead of festival performance

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in 2023. Picture: Getty

A number of sponsors have split from Wireless over the decision to platform Kanye, who also goes by Ye. Pepsi and Diageo withdrew their sponsorship of the festival after West was announced as the headline act but the brands remain prominently displayed as sponsors on Wireless Festival’s official website. Additionally, PayPal, which is a payment partner for the annual rap and hip-hop festival, will not appear in any of its future promotional materials and drinks brand Rockster has also stepped away.

Ye and Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty