The boss of Wireless Music festival has asked the public to forgive Kanye West's past antisemitism, while calling the singer's comments about Jews and Hitler "abhorrent".

Melvin Benn issued a statement on Monday night after four major sponsors pulled their funding from the London festival over the singer, who is known as Ye, being announced as a headliner.

The rapper, who has been condemned for antisemitism, is set to top the bill for all three nights of the festival in London’s Finsbury Park in July.

Mr Benn, Festival Republic managing director, said: “I am a deeply committed anti-fascist and have been all my adult life. I lived on a kibbutz for many months in the 1970s that was attacked on October 7, am pro Jew and the Jewish state, while being equally committed to a Palestinian state.

“Having had a person in my life for the last 15 years who suffers from mental illness, I have witnessed many episodes of despicable behaviour that I have had to forgive and move on from. If I wasn’t before, I have become a person of forgiveness and hope in all aspects of my life, including work.

“What Ye has said in the past about Jews and Hitler is as abhorrent to me as it is to the Jewish community, the Prime Minister and others that have commented and – taking him at his word – to Ye now also.

“Ye’s music is played on commercial radio stations in this country. It is available via livestreams and downloads in this country without comment or vitriol from anyone and he has a legal right to come into the country and to perform in this country.

“He is intended to come in and perform. We are not giving him a platform to extol opinion of whatever nature, only to perform the songs that are currently played on the radio stations in our country and the streaming platforms in our country and listened to and enjoyed by millions.

“Forgiveness and giving people a second chance are becoming a lost virtue in this ever-increasing divisive world and I would ask people to reflect on their instant comments of disgust at the likelihood of him performing (as was mine) and offer some forgiveness and hope to him as I have decided to do.”

Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the decision as “deeply concerning”, while major sponsors have withdrawn their support for the festival over the booking.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has now faced calls from politicians and the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) to ban West from coming to the UK, arguing his presence would not be “conducive to the public good”.

A number of sponsors have split from Wireless over the decision to platform West.

Pepsi and Diageo withdrew their sponsorship of the festival after West was announced as the headline act but the brands remain prominently displayed as sponsors on Wireless Festival’s official website.

Additionally, PayPal, which is a payment partner for the annual rap and hip-hop festival, will not appear in any of its future promotional materials and drinks brand Rockster has also stepped away.

West, who has not performed in the UK since he headlined Glastonbury in 2015, has drawn widespread criticism in recent years after he began voicing admiration for Adolf Hitler, and has made a series of antisemitic remarks.

Last year, he released a song called Heil Hitler, a few months after advertising a swastika T-shirt for sale on his website.

He has since apologised, blaming the comments on a manic episode caused by his bipolar disorder.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said West was “guilty of appalling antisemitic and pro-Nazi comments” as he urged Ms Mahmood to use her powers under the Immigration Act to refuse him a visa.