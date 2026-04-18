Another Kanye West show has been cancelled in Europe as backlash over his past comments continues to grow.

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center. Picture: Getty

By Jasmine Feldman

Kanye West’s planned concert in Poland has been called off just weeks after he was blocked from entering the UK, with officials citing the country’s Holocaust history and condemning his past antisemitic and pro-Nazi remarks.

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The announcement came a day after Poland’s Minister of Culture and Heritage, Marta Cienkowska, said: “In a country marked by the history of the Holocaust, we cannot pretend that this is just entertainment”. The Chicago-born rapper, now known as Ye, was scheduled to appear at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów on June 19. It would have been his first performance in Poland since 2011. The cheapest tickets were priced at around 650 PLN (£130), while VIP tickets reached up to 4,000 PLN (£820). Stadium director Adam Strzyzewski said in a statement posted on Facebook that the concert would no longer take place due to “formal” and “legal reasons." The decision comes just over a week after the British government barred Ye from entering the UK, resulting in the cancellation of Wireless Festival, which he had been due to headline. His electronic travel visa authorisation was withdrawn after the government concluded his presence would “not be conducive to the public good”. Read more: Kanye West postpones French concert 'indefinitely' following UK visa ban Read more: Kanye West wants British Jews to save him from the consequences of his own antisemitism

Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless.



This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism.



We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 7, 2026

In response, Ye made a last-minute plea to avoid the ban, saying he wanted to come to London to bring “unity, peace and love through my music […] I know words aren’t enough - I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here." However, a representative from the Board of Deputies of British Jews said: “It has been less than a year since Kanye West released a song entitled ‘Heil Hitler’, the culmination of three years of appalling antisemitism,” adding that its members were willing to meet the rapper if he agreed not to perform.

The Wireless Festival website states that this year's festival has been cancelled as Kanye West is banned from entering the UK over his antisemitic statements. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week, the rapper postponed a concert in France amid mounting political opposition. He was due to perform at the Marseille Vélodrome on June 11. Writing on X, Ye said: “After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice,” adding that he did not “want to put my fans in the middle of it”. Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan had said he refused to let the city “be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism”. He added: “Kanye West is not welcome at the Velodrome.” The rapper was also barred from Australia last year after releasing a song promoting Nazism and selling swastika-branded clothing online, prompting Shopify to remove his store.

Rapper Kanye West Presidential Campaign Merchandise Features Swastika. Picture: Getty

In January, Ye took out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal apologising for his past antisemitic comments, attributing his behaviour to untreated bipolar disorder. However, this was not his first apology. In 2023, he posted an apology in Hebrew asking the Jewish community for forgiveness, which he later retracted in 2025, instead declaring himself a Nazi. The Wall Street Journal apology stated: “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.” He described a “four-month long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behaviour that destroyed my life.”

An apology message from Ye (Kanye West) to the Jewish community from himself in a post on X (formerly Twitter), about his anti-Semitic remarks in 2022. Picture: Alamy

The cancelled show was part of a limited international tour promoting his latest album Bully, with performances planned in Istanbul, New Delhi and Madrid. His recent US performances went ahead without disruption, including two sold-out nights near Los Angeles. They were his first since 2021. Polish officials had already voiced strong opposition to the concert. "We are talking about an artist who has publicly expressed antisemitic views, downplayed crimes, and profited from selling swastika T-shirts," Cienkowska wrote on X. "This is a deliberate crossing of boundaries and the normalisation of hatred. "Culture cannot be a space for those who exploit it to spread hatred."

Aerial Katowice at sunset with Silesian Planetarium and Stadium. Picture: Alamy