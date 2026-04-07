The decision to book the rapper as a headliner at the UK festival has been heavily criticised following past antisemitism comments, with West set to perform in the UK in July

By Danielle de Wolfe

Wes Streeting has hit out at Wireless organiser Melvin Benn over his decision to book Kanye West as a headliner at this summer's festival.

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The rapper, who has been criticised over his latest antisemitic comments, is set to top the festival bill for three nights in London’s Finsbury Park in July. Sir Keir Starmer branded the decision to allow West to headline the festival “deeply concerning”, while a string of major sponsors including Pepsi have withdrawn their support for the festival over the booking. Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Health Secretary accused the organiser was putting "money before morals" and had "attempted to give Kanye west the fig leaf of credibility he doesn't deserve" with his statement on giving the rapper a "second chance". The rapper has also previouslt sale of merchandise - including advertising and selling swastika T-shirts in an online merchandise store. Branding it "a terrible statement", Streeting's comments come after West said he would be "grateful" for the opportunity to meet with members of the UK Jewish community amid the backlash over his booking and antisemitic comments. "He didn't make one or two off colour remarks during a bipolar episode. He wrote, recorded and released a song called Heil Hitler, plastered it across T shirts, has given a mealy mouthed and self-serving apology - and as far as I can see, has done little to earn the forgiveness of Jewish people. Read more: Wireless Festival boss facing calls to rescind Kanye West booking over rapper's 'abhorrent' antisemitic comments Read more: Wireless Festival boss has taken it upon himself to forgive Kanye West instead of the Jewish community he wronged "It's not for me to forgive, I'm not Jewish and I think forgiveness has to be earned. You have to repent and redeem yourself through action, not just words," he continued.

Wireless organiser Melvin Benn is under fire for booking rapper Kanye West. Picture: Alamy

"We're far from that. He shouldn't be headlining the festival and it seems to me that the organisers are putting money before morals and I think that's a real shame." Kanye's appearance announcement has been met with concern by politicians and the Board of Deputies of British Jews. West issued a fresh apology on Tuesday morning in which he addresses the conversation "directly". He said: "My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music. "I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here."

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center. Picture: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kanye West updates his Wall Street Journal letter “To Those I’ve Hurt" to address Wireless Festival. Picture: Wall Street Journal

It comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting said whether West was allowed to enter the UK was a matter for the Home Office. He said: “As to whether he should be headlining the Wireless Festival, I think that’s very straightforward, no I do not think he should be headlining the Wireless Festival. “I think his comments were absolutely grotesque and whatever justification he uses, he has got to accept that with his enormous fame and reach comes influence and a responsibility, and his comments take place against a backdrop of rising antisemitism, rising hatred against Jewish people, not just around the world but in this country.” Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood now faces calls from politicians and the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) to ban West from coming to the UK, arguing his presence would not be “conducive to the public good”. It is understood that West’s permission to enter the UK is currently being reviewed by ministers.

Stephen Silverman, Director of Investigations and Enforcement at Campaign Against Antisemitism, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Kanye West's apologies are currently "just words with no meaningful action". He said: "Everybody should have the right to redeem themselves, to be rehabilitated and to regain the place that they once held in, in their professions or in society. "But at the moment it's just words with no meaningful action. And we've had with Kanye west multiple cycles of apology furthered by further anti Semitic contact conduct. "The most recent being in January this year when he blamed his behaviour on bipolar disorder. If he's sorry, it's great that he's sorry, but we've not seen any evidence that it's genuine and that it's long lasting. "And with that in mind, the invitation to headline Wireless and the response of wireless to this is quite astonishing."

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said West was “guilty of appalling antisemitic and pro-Nazi comments” as he urged Ms Mahmood to use her powers under the Immigration Act to refuse him a visa. He said: “She says she wants to fight antisemitism. “We will now find out how serious she really is.” In a post on X, the CAA said the Prime Minister had been right to express concern about Wireless’s decision to book West, but added Sir Keir was “not a bystander”. They said: “The Government can ban anyone from entering the UK who is not a citizen and whose presence would ‘not be conducive to the public good’. “Surely this is a clear case.” Labour backbencher Rachael Maskell has also called for West to be banned, saying he “should not be allowed to come to our country to perform in the light of the antisemitic comments that he has made and recorded”.

Kanye West performs on stage at Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 5, 2014 in London. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Redferns via Getty Images

Pepsi and Diageo withdrew their sponsorship of the festival after West was announced as the headline act but the brands remain prominently displayed as sponsors on Wireless Festival’s official website. Additionally PayPal, which is a payment partner for the annual rap and hip-hop festival, will not appear in any of its future promotional materials, the Press Association understands. West, who has not performed in the UK since he headlined Glastonbury in 2015, has drawn widespread criticism in recent years after he began voicing admiration for Adolf Hitler, and has made a series of antisemitic remarks. Last year, he released a song called Heil Hitler, a few months after advertising a swastika T-shirt for sale on his website. The musician, also known as Ye, has been barred from X over antisemitism on multiple occasions. It is understood that the Mayor of London’s office refused permission for the London Stadium, in Stratford, to stage a Kanye West concert this summer, with sources citing community concerns and the reputational impact on the city. The Home Office has been approached for comment.

Members of the Jewish community view the scene of an antisemitic arson attack in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London, on March 24, 2026. Picture: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images