Bruna Ferreira, the mother of Leavitt’s nephew, was taken into custody in Revere, Massachusetts, after being arrested on suspicion of battery on November 12

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Speaks To Reporters Outside White House. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A woman with close family ties to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, amid Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bruna Ferreira, the mother of Leavitt’s nephew, was taken into custody in Revere, Massachusetts, after being arrested on suspicion of battery on November 12. She is now being held at an ICE facility in southern Louisiana, nearly 1,700 miles from home, as removal proceedings move forward. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told NBC News that Ferreira is a “criminal illegal alien from Brazil” who overstayed a tourist visa that expired in 1999. Under President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the spokesperson said: "All individuals unlawfully present in the U.S. are subject to deportation”. In a GoFundMe set up to cover her legal costs, Ferreira’s family described her as “hardworking” and “kind,” with “a heart that always puts others first". Read more: Journalists should 'appreciate' Trump's 'frankness' after he calls female reporter 'piggy', says White House Read more: British mum detained by ICE agents in California as six-month old baby and stunned husband watch on

Ferreira shares an 11-year-old son with Leavitt’s brother, Michael, with whom she shares joint custody. Her lawyer, Todd Pomerleau, says she was arrested while driving to pick up her son and insists she has no criminal record. He said: “Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever. "I don't know where that is coming from. Show us the proof. There's no charges out there. She's not a criminal illegal alien. “She's in the process of actually getting her residency and she was abruptly arrested and taken from her young child right before Thanksgiving.” Meanwhile, Michael Leavitt has said his son lives with him full-time but has always had a relationship with his mother, adding that the boy has been unable to speak with her since her detention “several weeks ago".

Bruna with her 11-year old son. Picture: GoFundMe