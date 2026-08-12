Karoline Leavitt will step down as White House press secretary at the end of this month, Donald Trump has announced.

The former press secretary made the decision to depart her role in order to spend more time with her family.

Leavitt, who at 28 is the youngest person to ever hold the role, will resign at the end of August.

She has two children and has become one of Trump's most visible allies through her role.

"Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime," Leavitt said in a post on social media site X.

“Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least,” Leavitt wrote Wednesday.

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