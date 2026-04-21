Karren Brady is stepping down as vice-chair of West Ham, the club has announced.

The 57-year-old Baroness, best known to the public for her role as an adviser to Lord Sugar on ‘The Apprentice’, has been in the role for over 16 years.

Her departure comes with the Hammers two points and one place above the Premier League relegation zone with five matches to play.

Brady took up her role with West Ham after David Gold and David Sullivan bought the club.

She previously worked as the managing director at Birmingham after Sullivan purchased that club.

Read more: West Ham secure crucial point away at Palace to relegate Wolves and heap pressure onto Spurs

Read more: Erling Haaland fires Manchester City to within three points of Arsenal