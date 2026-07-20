FBI Director Kash Patel posted a video of himself thanking FBI agents for their hard work on the "largest sporting event in the history of the world."

Kash Patel posted a video go himself thanking law enforcement officers and signing an autograph. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

FBI Director Kash Patel has posted a video of himself signing an autograph and posing with law enforcement officers while praising his agency's work in the World Cup.

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The 30 second video appears to have been shot outside of Met Life Stadium before the World Cup Final and includes footage of Patel, in a grey hoodie and slacks, thanking FBI agents and other law enforcement officers for their hard work throughout the tournament. This is spliced together with footage of him signing a World Cup poster and posting for organised photos with officers. “We put on the largest sporting event in the history of the world,” Patel told his agents in the video. “And everybody including FIFA, and the White House, to the FBI, to our interagency partners, to DHS, to state and local, to everybody, to figure out how to get six and a half million people into the US and into these games without a single major security incident.” Read more: The winners and losers from World Cup 2026 Read more: Donald Trump refuses to leave stage as Spain lifts World Cup trophy despite pleas from FIFA president

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was the largest sporting event in the history of the world, shattering previous attendance record by double digits. America- we got it done, ZERO major security incidents across our nation while we hosted the equivalent of 78 super bowls in 38 days, along… pic.twitter.com/EahCo1SD6Y — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) July 20, 2026

In his post, Patel said of his organisation: “We DELIVERED the safest and most secure World Cup in history.” It is unclear from the footage who the autograph was for, and whether it was requested by anyone. While Patel praised law enforcement for getting six and a half million people into the US for the tournament, several football players, including the entire Iranian team, and one referee from Somalia, had their US visas denied. The Iran team had to travel back and forth from their base in Mexico to their games, as they were unable to stay the night between matches in the US. The Somali referee, Omar Artan, was eventually granted the ability to referee matches in Canada.

The Iranian football team was based in Mexico and travelled to the US for each of its matches for the World Cup. Picture: Getty