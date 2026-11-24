Police are investigating a break-in at the Norfolk home of the Prince and Princess of Wales, according to reports.

Masked intruders are said to have forced their way into Anmer Hall, the couple's country retreat.

The family were not present at the time of the alleged break-in.

The ten-bedroom Anmer Hall, on the King’s Sandringham Estate, was a wedding present to William and Kate from Queen Elizabeth.

Kensington Palace does not comment on matters of security.

LBC has contacted Norfolk police for a statement.

The family are reported to have been at their home at Forest Lodge, their main residence at Windsor, at the time of the break-in.

On Monday evening, a National Police Service plane was spotted circling the royal estate.