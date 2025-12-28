A 'dear friend' of Kate Bush is one of two missing swimmers who are feared dead after not returning from their Christmas Day swim, it has been revealed.

Several people were pulled safety to short at Budleigh Salterton in Devon, but two men - including Mr Upham - still remain missing.

Emergency services had been called to a Devonshire beach at around 10:30am on Christmas Day following concerns that a group of swimmers had ended up in difficultly amid the stormy conditions.

She described Mr Upham as an "extraordinarily kind, thoughtful" man who "lived life to the full".

The singer said she was "heartbroken" by the disappearance of 63-year-old antiques dealer Matthew Upham on Thursday, saying she had "known him for decades".

Ms Bush, who has a home at Prawle Point in Devon, said she had known Mr Upham for thirty years, and remained close friends.

"He was one of those people who touched everyone he met," she said.

"His family are heartbroken and along with many of his friends, so am I."

She went on to add: "It’s so tragic that he lost his life this way. The world has lost someone incredibly special. Thank you Matthew, for being one of the best friends anyone could have."

A number of Christmas and Boxing Day swims in Devon and Cornwall were cancelled this year because of a yellow weather warning

HM Coastguard said it had responded to reports of “people in difficulty” in the water in the Budleigh Salterton area along with RNLI lifeboats from Exmouth, Teignmouth and Torbay.

Rescue helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were also sent to the scene, along with police and ambulance personnel.

The Coastguard said after “extensive shoreline and offshore searches”, the search was stood down at 5pm on Christmas Day.

Updates on Boxing Day confirmed that “both men remain missing” following the incident and “inquiries are ongoing”.