The Princess of Wales made her husband a cappuccino on the couple's visit to the London foodie attraction

The Princess of Wales making a cappuccino for the Prince of Wales during a visit to Borough market in London. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Princess of Wales showed off her barista skills making a coffee for her husband during a visit to London's Borough Market - but the brew was turned away for not being decaf. Kate was guided through the art of creating a cappuccino when the couple toured the foodie paradise, meeting tourists and shoppers.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William draw beers during a visit to the Southwark Brewing Company at the Bermondsey Beer Mile. Picture: Alamy

When they stopped at Change Please, a social enterprise supporting the homeless by training them in coffee retail, she got behind the counter and rolled up her sleeves. She handed the finished drink to her husband, saying "I've made a coffee for you, William", but when he asked "is it decaf?" and she replied "no", he suggested it should be sold. Kate carried the coffee with her when they carried on with their tour of the popular attraction that has been a focus for food lovers for decades.

Kate, Princess of Wales, stirs in a brewhouse kettle as she tours the brewery during a visit of the Southwark Brewing Company at the Bermondsey Beer Mile. Picture: Alamy