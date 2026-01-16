She also spoke positively about girls and boys playing sports together at a young age before physical differences set in, saying they should not be put into a “pigeonhole” too early

The Princess of Wales, patron of the Rugby Football Union, during a reception for the England Women's Rugby team, following their World Cup win in September 2025, at Windsor Castle. Picture: Kin Cheung/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

The Princess of Wales donned a cowboy hat and danced a lasso dance when she celebrated with the Red Roses after a rugby World Cup match win, it has emerged.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The antics came to light when Kate hosted a Windsor Castle reception for England’s women's rugby team to mark their World Cup triumph last autumn and hailed their “amazing achievement”. Kate described how her children play rugby at home, as well as cricket, but she would not want to be tackled by Prince George. She also spoke positively about girls and boys playing sports together at a young age before physical differences set in, saying they should not be put into a “pigeonhole” too early. During the Red Roses World Cup campaign, Kate followed their progress – in her role as Rugby Football Union patron – watching from the stands when they defeated Australia in Brighton in a pool match, and then joining the players when they celebrated in the changing rooms. Read more: Nobel committee hits back after Venezuelan opposition leader 'gifts' Trump her Peace Prize medal Read more: Sacked Tory defector Robert Jenrick launches scathing attack on party as he joins Farage's Reform

The Princess of Wales, patron of the Rugby Football Union, poses for a photo with members of the England Women's Rugby team during a reception for the team, following their World Cup win in September 2025. Picture: Kin Cheung/PA Wire

Sports Personality of the Year nominee Ellie Kildunne joked with Kate about the cowboy hat she wore when she joined the Red Roses in the dressing room, and later said the princess and some players performed a cowboy lasso dance. The player said: “She said, ‘Oh, (have you) forgotten your cowboy hat this time’, I said, it looks like you’re the one that’s forgotten the cowboy hat. “When she came to watch the game after, I don’t really know the royal rules, and I didn’t know whether you’re not allowed to put a hat on, or I didn’t know, but she was a good sport. “She put the hat on, she had a bit of a cowboy dance, and yeah really special moment that she’s now officially a cowboy, so we’ll have to tattoo her as well soon.” The Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in the final in front of a record 81,885 spectators at a sold-out Twickenham, a third World Cup victory for England following wins in 2014 and 1994.

The Princess of Wales, patron of the Rugby Football Union, during a reception for the England Women's Rugby team, following their World Cup win in September 2025. Picture: Kin Cheung/PA Wire