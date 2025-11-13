The power of love and togetherness are to be the focus of this year’s Christmas carol service, hosted by the Princess of Wales.

The Together At Christmas event, which is being led by Kate for the fifth time, is to take place at Westminster Abbey on December 5.

This year, Kate wanted to recognise and thank people around the country who are acting with love in their communities, contributing to a more cohesive and connected society.

Actors Hannah Waddingham, Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor are set to give readings while carols will be sung by the Westminster Abbey choir, alongside musical performances.

The power of love theme was picked because in a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, the service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms, organisers say.

This could be love within families, through friendships, across communities or even through moments of connection with strangers.

