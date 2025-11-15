The Princess of Wales has said autumn is a season for “reflection and refinement” and encouraged people to “embrace the beauty found in change”.

In her latest seasonal video as part of Kensington Palace’s quarterly Mother Nature series, Kate also describes it as a season of “deeper connection”.

The princess launched the series in spring as a celebration of the changing seasons across the UK.

In a personally signed caption to the post on social media, Kate said: “Autumn – a season of reflection, growth and deeper connection. Embrace the beauty found in change, as we prepare for winter’s rest. C”

Kate voices the video which was recorded at the beginning of October.

It features the princess trying her hand at outdoor cooking alongside chef Gill Meller and children from Farley Junior Academy in Luton, with the group sharing food and stories around a bonfire in Windsor Great Park.

