Kate attended the championships during the first week, where she greeted fans in Wimbledon's queue

Princess Kate with Sir Andy Murray (right) and Anne Keothavong (left). Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The Princess of Wales discussed the "challenges of parenthood" during a conversation with tennis stars Sir Andy Murray and Anne Keothavong at Wimbledon.

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The Princess of Wales on day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

"Andy was there as well and we all have kids [of a] similar age, so a lot of the chat revolved around that and tennis, and encouraging young kids to play and the challenges that we face as parents. Ms Keothavong added: "It was really fun. She was really interested in the tennis and really easy to talk to." Asked how much detail the princess, a tennis player herself, went into when discussing the action, she said: "I think she had a huge amount of appreciation for the power that the players were able to produce, and the athleticism of both Katie and Madison. "If anything, it was more just appreciation for the players and what they were able to do out there."

Anne Keothavong with the Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty