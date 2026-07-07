Princess Kate discussed 'challenges of parenting' with tennis stars Sir Andy Murray and Anne Keothavong at Wimbledon
Kate attended the championships during the first week, where she greeted fans in Wimbledon's queue
The Princess of Wales discussed the "challenges of parenthood" during a conversation with tennis stars Sir Andy Murray and Anne Keothavong at Wimbledon.
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Kate attended the championships during the first week, where she greeted fans in Wimbledon’s famous queue and supported British players Katie Swan and Arthur Fery out on court.
Keothavong, a five-time British number one, sat with the princess and Sir Andy, 39, in court one to watch Swan against America’s Madison Keys, and revealed the three of them princess spent time discussing their children.
Mother-of-two Keothavong, 42, said: "She didn’t stop chatting, it was brilliant.
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"Andy was there as well and we all have kids [of a] similar age, so a lot of the chat revolved around that and tennis, and encouraging young kids to play and the challenges that we face as parents.
Ms Keothavong added: "It was really fun. She was really interested in the tennis and really easy to talk to."
Asked how much detail the princess, a tennis player herself, went into when discussing the action, she said: "I think she had a huge amount of appreciation for the power that the players were able to produce, and the athleticism of both Katie and Madison.
"If anything, it was more just appreciation for the players and what they were able to do out there."
Former Australian Open champion Keys, a two-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist, ended British interest in the women’s singles by beating Swan 6-1 6-4.
Sir Andy has been friends with Kate for many years, with the princess sharing a touching tribute to the 39-year-old after he played his final Wimbledon match in 2024.
Her trip to the tennis came days after she completed the Three Peaks to raise money for the Royal Marsden, the hospital where she was treated for cancer in 2024.
The challenge involves summiting the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales over a day. She climbed Scafell Pike in England, Ben Nevis in Scotland, and Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) in Wales.