Kate intends to "lead the global conversation" on early years development and is expected to travel the globe promoting the importance of the crucial first few years of a child’s life

Kate is said to be "energised and enthused" ahead of her return to international work. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Princess of Wales will take her early years project around the world starting in Italy during her first solo trip since her cancer experience.

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Kate is expected to travel the globe promoting the importance of the crucial first few years of a child's life, starting with her trip to Europe. The two-day visit to Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, starting on Wednesday is the beginning of a "really significant moment" after her cancer recovery an aide has said. Christian Guy, executive director of Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, who has travelled to Italy, said early years has the same urgency as other global issues such as climate change. Read more: Starmer to reform immigration and leasehold in bid to save his ailing premiership using crunch King's Speech Read more: Kate reveals new padel obsession as princess adds sport to her athletic roster

The Princess of Wales during a previous visit to the RHS's Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. Picture: Alamy

Kate revealed at the start of last year she was in remission after receiving chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. She has not travelled abroad for a major visit since December 2022 when she went to Boston in the US with the Prince of Wales for his Earthshot Prize award ceremony. An aide to the princess said: "Undoubtedly, this is a huge moment for the princess. "Although there will be many highlights of 2026, I think this being her first official international visit, post her recovery, I think this is a really significant moment for her."

The "Tricolore's Room", in the Town Hall at Piazza Camillo Prampolini in Reggio Emilia, Emilia Romagna, Italy. Picture: Alamy