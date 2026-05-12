Kate to travel the globe to promote early years education in crusade after cancer diagnosis
Kate intends to "lead the global conversation" on early years development and is expected to travel the globe promoting the importance of the crucial first few years of a child’s life
The Princess of Wales will take her early years project around the world starting in Italy during her first solo trip since her cancer experience.
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Kate is expected to travel the globe promoting the importance of the crucial first few years of a child's life, starting with her trip to Europe.
The two-day visit to Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, starting on Wednesday is the beginning of a "really significant moment" after her cancer recovery an aide has said.
Christian Guy, executive director of Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, who has travelled to Italy, said early years has the same urgency as other global issues such as climate change.
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Kate revealed at the start of last year she was in remission after receiving chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.
She has not travelled abroad for a major visit since December 2022 when she went to Boston in the US with the Prince of Wales for his Earthshot Prize award ceremony.
An aide to the princess said: "Undoubtedly, this is a huge moment for the princess.
"Although there will be many highlights of 2026, I think this being her first official international visit, post her recovery, I think this is a really significant moment for her."
During her visit Kate will learn about the Reggio Emilia Approach, named after the city that pioneered the teaching method recognised across the globe, that stresses the importance of the parents, educators and environment.
The aide added: "She’s looking forward to being here, she’s energised, she’s enthused, she’s excited to see Reggio Emilia in action and meet the people here too."
They went on to say: "She wants to look at other models around the world and really create a global conversation."
Kate will be welcomed to Reggio Emilia by the city’s mayor, Marco Massari, who will present her with the city’s highest honour in recognition of her early years work during a town hall ceremony.