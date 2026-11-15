The visit will be Kate's first long-haul overseas trip since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

Speculation had been mounting Kate would make the trip with William to host city Mumbai after a number of reports indicated she would fly to the subcontinent. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The Princess of Wales will make a return to major overseas royal tours when she joins her husband in India for his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speculation had been mounting Kate would make the trip with William to host city Mumbai after a number of reports indicated she would fly to the subcontinent. Kensington Palace has confirmed from Monday the prince and princess will take part in three days of royal events “celebrating innovation, sustainability, youth leadership and the enduring connections between the United Kingdom and India”. The couple are expected to meet Bollywood stars as they learn about India’s hugely popular film industry, celebrate the country’s passion for cricket and the highlight will be Tuesday’s Earthshot Prize Awards night – when winners in five categories will each receive £1 million. The visit is a significant milestone for Kate and will be her first long-haul overseas trip since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. Read more: 'I was told my recovery would not be linear': Kate opens up about cancer treatment as she admits 'there will be good days and bad days' Read more: Prince William honours Harry Kane as Three Lions captain marks record number of England appearances

The Princess of Wales will make a return to major overseas royal tours when she joins her husband in India for his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

She was successfully treated at the Royal Marsden hospital for the undisclosed form of the disease, before declaring herself in remission the following January. William said in an interview earlier this year his wife was “edging herself back” into doing more overseas visits after her cancer journey, but cautioned royal trips took their toll so we have to “make sure she’s okay and rested”. His comments were made in May after Kate completed a two-day visit to the Italian city of Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, on a fact-finding visit to learn about a unique form of early years teaching pioneered in the city. Kate last attended an Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in the US city of Boston, joining her husband on the event’s featured green carpet for the glittering presentation in December 2022. Just over six months later, the prince and princess were guests at the Middle East wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan – and Kate made solo trips to France in autumn 2023 to watch England’s Rugby World Cup campaign in her role as patron of the Rugby Football Union. The couple’s last major tour was to the Caribbean in March 2022, a trip that was heavily criticised for images that smacked of “colonialism” – but they also received a warm welcome from many Caribbeans. William and Kate’s visit was seen by some commentators as a landmark moment in royal tours – when growing awareness of racial equality, in light of the Black Lives Matter movement, meant future Commonwealth tours would have to be sensitive to these issues.

William and Brian Lara (R) during an Earthshot Prize event on The Mall in London in October. Picture: Dinendra Haria/Alamy