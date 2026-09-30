The Princess of Wales greeted a 94-year-old woman who uses the service every week

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the West Sussex Minibus Service. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Princess of Wales smiled as she joined a 94-year-old woman on a minibus as the service celebrated its 50th anniversary.

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Kate met with Stella Drewett to mark the milestone occasion for the West Sussex Minibus in the village of Pulborough, whose team of volunteers transport the elderly across the area in a fleet of vehicles. The pair travelled on the bus which took them to the village hall which hosts a weekly lunch every Wednesday. Kate could be seen very hands-on, greeting Ms Drewett at her front door, and later putting a reassuring hand on her arm as she manoeuvred her walking frame along the garden path. Read more: 'Recovery is rarely a journey we make alone': Kate's inspirational message to boy, 11, in wheelchair she met on gruelling trek up mountain Read more: Kate praises ‘vital’ outdoor spaces as she meets recovering addicts and tries her hand at gardening

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the West Sussex Minibus Service. Picture: Alamy

The princess told her "well done" as Ms Drewett walked towards the bus, which she uses every week for lunch and her weekly shopping trip. Ms Drewett said before the princess arrived that she was not fazed by anything, and joked: "When they said it will be a celebrity, I said I don’t know any celebrities." When Kate asked about her trips out for lunch, the pensioner quipped that they meant "one day of not cooking". She added: "I couldn’t quite believe it. I am quite a new member.

Kate helped out with the weekly pick-up. Picture: Alamy

"It’s a great service" The royal visit marked the 50th anniversary of the service, which has eight village hubs and is supported by 284 volunteers and a fleet of 11 minibuses. It travels approximately 60,000 miles each year, providing around 13,000 passenger journeys. Ms Drewitt added: "I used to drive myself until I decided to spare the other road users.

The service acts as a lifeline for people who cannot easily access public transport in Pulborough, West Sussex. Picture: Alamy