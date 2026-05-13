'I am Catarina': Kate poses for selfies and talks to children in Italy on first official overseas trip since cancer diagnosis
The Princess has not travelled abroad for a major visit since December 2022 when she went to Boston
The Princess of Wales has arrived in Italy for her first major royal tour in more than three years to learn about an innovative approach to early years teaching for children.
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Kate was welcomed to Reggio Emilia by the city’s mayor Marco Massari as she began a rare solo working trip with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
The visit attracted hundreds of locals to the city’s Piazza Prampolini where they gave the princess a rapturous welcome outside the town hall.
At the start of last year, Kate revealed she was in remission after chemotherapy for an undisclosed cancer.
Before now, the Princess had not made a major overseas visit since travelling to Boston with the Prince of Wales for the Earthshot Prize in December 2022.
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Locals held Union flags, some watched from balconies and others cheered when she stepped from her car wearing a trouser suit and waved to the crowds.
Before going into the town hall, Kate crouched down to talk to nursery age children gathered near the entrance, and also spent a few minutes chatting to the mayor.
On the town hall steps Kate again spoke to the mayor and turned to wave to the crowds who responded with cheers and waved back.
The two-day visit to Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, is the beginning of a “really significant moment” after her cancer recovery, an aide said with Kate “taking it up a gear” in her “global mission”.
The future Queen will take her early years crusade around the world to start a conversation about the issue, the aide added.
Early years has been central to her public work for more than a decade and the visit comes after Kate last week launched a new resource for people working with youngsters and their families, from her foundation.
An aide to the princess said: "Undoubtedly, this is a huge moment for the princess.
"Although there will be many highlights of 2026, I think this being her first official international visit, post her recovery, I think this is a really significant moment for her."
The aide added: "She’s looking forward to being here, she’s energised, she’s enthused, she’s excited to see Reggio Emilia in action and meet the people here too."
They went on to say: "She wants to look at other models around the world and really create a global conversation."