The Princess has not travelled abroad for a major visit since December 2022 when she went to Boston

Before going into the town hall, Kate crouched down to talk to nursery age children gathered near the entrance. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The Princess of Wales has arrived in Italy for her first major royal tour in more than three years to learn about an innovative approach to early years teaching for children.

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Locals dressed in the Union Jack colours greet Kate as she poses for selfies. Picture: Alamy

Locals held Union flags, some watched from balconies and others cheered when she stepped from her car wearing a trouser suit and waved to the crowds. Before going into the town hall, Kate crouched down to talk to nursery age children gathered near the entrance, and also spent a few minutes chatting to the mayor. On the town hall steps Kate again spoke to the mayor and turned to wave to the crowds who responded with cheers and waved back.

Kate is visiting the area marking a significant next step in the work of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as it expands internationally. Picture: Alamy

The two-day visit to Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, is the beginning of a “really significant moment” after her cancer recovery, an aide said with Kate “taking it up a gear” in her “global mission”. The future Queen will take her early years crusade around the world to start a conversation about the issue, the aide added. Early years has been central to her public work for more than a decade and the visit comes after Kate last week launched a new resource for people working with youngsters and their families, from her foundation.

On the town hall steps Kate again spoke to the mayor and turned to wave to the crowds who responded with cheers. Picture: Alamy

The future Queen will take her early years crusade around the world to start a conversation about the issue. Picture: Alamy