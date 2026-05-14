The Princess of Wales began her second day in Italy with a fact-finding mission at a pre-school.

Kate toured the public infant-toddler centre and nursery school in Reggio Emilia near Bologna to learn more about an innovative approach to teaching young children developed in the country.

Known as the Reggio Emilia Approach, after the city that pioneered the teaching method, it is recognised across the globe and stresses the importance of parents, educators and the environment, “the third teacher”, that surround a child.

Salvador Allende Scuola dell’infanzia teaches children aged up to six and forms part of Reggio Emilia’s renowned municipal educational system.