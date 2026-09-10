Sports stars, including Harry Kane, Dame Kelly Holmes and Dame Laura Kenny, joined the future king to launch the On Your Side toolkit

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Williams new practical guide enables people to spot the warning signs of suicide better. Picture: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance on Thursday as she joined William in Liverpool to launch the royal's new suicide prevention toolkit.

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William was due to attend the event at Everton Football Club solo, as he hosted the who's who of the sporting world for the launch of online resources aimed at grassroots players, professionals, organisations and fans. But unannounced, Kate stepped from their chauffeur-driven vehicle with William after it pulled into the grounds of Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium. The launch is the first joint royal event the couple have undertaken since their summer break and the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the UK. A video promoting the toolkit was screened for the first time earlier, featuring England captain Harry Kane and other leading competitors urging the sporting world to adopt the online resource. Read more: Where is Sarah Ferguson living now? Former Duchess moves back to UK Read more: Sussexes hit back after Uganda withdraws from Invictus Games over 'Harry-Meghan nonsense'

At the launch, the Football Association, which William supports as patron, will commit to embedding the toolkit across the organisation, including its community and grassroots football network. Picture: PA

The Prince of Wales Urges Sport Sector to Take Action on Suicide Prevention. Picture: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

The future king has written a foreword for the toolkit, called On Your Side, in which he said: “Through my work on mental health, I have met people whose lives have been changed forever by suicide. “But I have also met people whose lives have been saved because someone stepped in to help. Each of their experiences has had a profound impact on me.” At the launch, the Football Association, which William supports as patron, will commit to embedding the toolkit across the organisation, including its community and grassroots football network. The Premier League and British Cycling will announce their commitment to prioritising suicide prevention and Team GB will use the resource with all athletes and staff.

William was due to attend the event at Everton Football Club solo, with a host of sporting stars backing the online resource aimed at grassroots players, professionals, organisations and fans. Picture: PA