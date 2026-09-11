The Princess of Wales has made a private visit to the cancer hospital where she was treated for the illness.

Kate met senior staff from the Royal Marsden where she received care for an undisclosed form of cancer before announcing in January 2025 she was in remission.

In June the future queen completed the Three Peaks Challenge in a surprise feat of endurance to raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and “explore life beyond diagnosis”.

After climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – within 24 hours, she later revealed in a social media post she took on the challenge not only as a physical endeavour but “to give something back” and raise awareness of the wider impact of serious illness.

Kate visited the hospital to hear first-hand how funds raised through her challenge and ongoing support will transform holistic care for cancer patients across the UK.

Speaking to Sir Douglas Flint, chairman of the hospital, the Princess said: “This was my small way of being able to give back and say thank you to you.

“I had incredible care here and support from a huge team, and I’m really really grateful on a personal level.”

She added: “The holistic care, the treatments, and therapeutic support on the outside is so important. It makes a big difference.

“The impact of nature, the impact of good nutrition, good ongoing support around you when it’s really difficult to manage the trials and tribulations of medical treatments...it makes a big difference.

“It made a big difference to me and it made a huge difference lots of patients who I’ve spoken to.

“Thank you and well done. I think it will be transformative not only for patients but for families too.”

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