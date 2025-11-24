The princess is patron of the Forward Trust, a charity supporting recovering addicts

Duchess of Cambridge talking to families of recovered addicts at the launch of the Forward Trust's Taking Action on Addiction campaign. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

The Princess of Wales has called for the “stigma” faced by those with addictions to end and society to show “compassion and love” to those dependent on drugs, alcohol or gambling.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate said society's experience of addiction was "shaped by fear, shame and judgement" and urged people to have open conversations and bring the issue "out of the shadows," in a message to mark Addiction Awareness Week, which runs from November 23 to November 30. The princess is patron of the Forward Trust, a charity supporting recovering addicts behind the week-long campaign, which commissioned an IPSOS survey revealing a majority of adults questioned have experienced or know someone who has lived with forms of dependency. Kate said in her message: "Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing, but a complex mental health condition that should be met with empathy and support. But still, even now in 2025, people's experience of addiction is shaped by fear, shame and judgement. This needs to change. "The stigma surrounding those who face addiction allows it to thrive behind closed doors, impacting families and communities, and ultimately ruining lives. Many of us will know someone who is struggling with an addiction. Read More: Princess Beatrice's cattle shed being eyed up as a potential new home for Fergie Read more: Andrew should give 'relevant information' to US Epstein probe, Starmer suggests

Former England and Arsenal football captain Adams, a recovered alcoholic and chairman of trustees at the Forward Trust. Picture: PA

"Now is the moment to show our compassion and love to help them, or their friends and family, to reach out to organisations like The Forward Trust for support." Kate, who launched the first Addiction Awareness Week in 2021 on behalf of the trust, added: "Recovery is hard, but with the right treatment it is possible. And this begins with a conversation, a listening ear and showing we care. "So please join the conversation. By talking about it in the open, together we can bring addiction and the harm it causes out of the shadows." She continued: "We can reframe this issue with kindness and understanding, and we can help individuals and families coping with addiction know they are not alone." Former England and Arsenal football captain Tony Adams, a recovered alcoholic and chairman of trustees at the Forward Trust, has recorded a video to launch a series of films where he highlights the conversation with his mother-in-law that started his journey to seeking help.

The Princess of Wales who has called for the 'stigma' faced by those with addictions to end. Picture: Alamy