Princess and Prince of Wales visit the Southwark Brewing Company at the Bermondsey Beer Mile. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Princess of Wales has told the founder of a brewery that it has been best for her to avoid alcohol since her cancer diagnosis.

On Thursday William and Kate were invited to try beers and ciders at the Fabal Beerhall, and went behind the bar at the Southwark Brewing Company, on the Bermondsey Beer Mile - a well known route of independent breweries and taprooms in London Bridge in the south-east of the capital. The princess, who is in remission after being diagnosed with cancer in 2024, asked the Fabal Beerhall's founder whether they did any non-alcoholic beers. "We don't yet I'm afraid," Hannah Rhodes said. "I would love to do that one day but we would need quite a bit of tech to do it properly." William sipped on some lager and cider but Kate did not, saying she was "conscious" of drinking alcohol after her diagnosis. Read More: Whole latte love for William! Kate shows off barista skills as she makes coffee for husband during Borough Market visit

Princess of Wales stirs in a brewhouse kettle as she tours the brewery. Picture: Alamy

Ms Rhodes told the Press Association that after she asked Kate if she was a beer drinker "she said something along the lines of since my diagnosis it has been best to avoid alcohol". The princess asked Ms Rhodes how the company uses raw British honey to brew its drinks. William said his wife keeps bees, jokingly warning: "Be careful what you say, you might be corrected." At the Southwark Brewing Company, the royal couple were declared the winners in a pint-pulling contest against the founder and managing director, Peter Jackson. He suggested they compete to see who could pull the best pint, to which a grinning Kate said: "Oh no."

Kate and William at the Fabal Beerhall. Picture: Alamy

Mr Jackson gave a demonstration and the princess told him "you make it look so easy" before she and the prince had a go. He coached them through the process, and told them just before they put the finished products on the counter: "You know what, you can come back on Saturday for a shift." Assessing their efforts compared with Mr Jackson's pint, William said: "I think they are both better actually." The couple then spoke to Mr Jackson's son, also William, over a video call to wish him a happy birthday, and the prince told him: "We're just in here trying not to ruin his brewery.

William and draw beers during a visit to the Southwark Brewing Company. Picture: Alamy