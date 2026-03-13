Kate sends daffodils to Royal Marsden staff and patients
The future Queen was treated at the Royal Marsden for an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024
The Princess of Wales has sent flowers to patients and staff at the Royal Marsden hospital where she was treated for cancer.
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The delivery of the daffodils was accompanied by a note from Kate saying the blooms meant she was thinking of them.
The future Queen was treated at the Royal Marsden for an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024 and underwent a course of chemotherapy before announcing in January 2025 that she was in remission.
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To the Patients and Staff at The Royal Marsden,— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 13, 2026
As spring arrives, these narcissi from the Isles of Scilly are to say I am thinking of you all.
Catherine pic.twitter.com/7GZR10Ts1r
Kate said in a message with the flowers: "To the patients and staff at The Royal Marsden, as spring arrives, these narcissi from the Isles of Scilly are to say I'm thinking of you all. Catherine."
In February the princess issued a heartfelt personal video message to mark World Cancer Day, telling those affected by the disease: "Please know that you are not alone."
She also described how a cancer journey has "moments of fear and exhaustion" but also "moments of strength, kindness and profound connection".