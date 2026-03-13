The Princess of Wales has sent flowers to patients and staff at the Royal Marsden hospital where she was treated for cancer.

The delivery of the daffodils was accompanied by a note from Kate saying the blooms meant she was thinking of them.

The future Queen was treated at the Royal Marsden for an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024 and underwent a course of chemotherapy before announcing in January 2025 that she was in remission.

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